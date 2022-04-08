The Great American Conference announced the Women’s
Tennis honor for the eighth week of the 2022 season. Henderson State’s Mulan Kamoe picked up the award after the Reddies defeated rival Ouachita.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Mulan Kamoe, Henderson State, Jr., Nasoso Nadi, Fiji
Kamoe picked up wins in singles and doubles matches as the Reddies picked up a 5-2 win against Ouachita. In the doubles portion of the contest, she paired with Georjemah Row to defeat the Tigers’ Austynn Crocker and Shelly Davilus, 6-2. In the No. 1 singles match, she bested Makeilah Turner, 6-0, 6-1. She improved to 6-4 in singles and 7-3 in doubles.