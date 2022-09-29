The Great American Conference announced the fourth Cross Country weekly honors for the 2022 season. Ouachita Baptist’s Taylor Koeth claimed the Women’s accolade and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Zachary Cox earned the Men’s award.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Taylor Koeth, Ouachita Baptist, Jr., Greenwood, Arkansas
Koeth led the Tigers to a dominating performance at the Argonaut Invitational. The Tigers placed eight runners inside the top 11 en route to posting a team score of 16 points and a 30-point victory. Koeth captured the individual title after posting a time of 19:54.9, almost 18 seconds clear of second place.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Zachary Cox, Northwestern Oklahoma State, So., Blanchard, Oklahoma
Cox helped the Rangers score a team victory at the Muthama-Rogers Cross Country Invitational. He took second in the individual competition with an 8K time of 26:59.6. Three Rangers earned top-10 finishes as they won the team
portion by 11 points.