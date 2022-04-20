Playing in their final home midweek contest of the season, the Southern Arkansas baseball came away with its second win of the season over Mississippi College, 14-4 in seven innings.
The Muleriders move to 32-9 on the year with seven games remaining on the schedule.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The visiting Choctaws got on the board first in the top of the second as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Lee scored on a Tigrett single, which would be their only lead of the game. SAU responded with their first run in the bottom of the second inning as Ty Manning came around to score on a throwing error after reaching on a single to left field to tie the game at one apiece.
After tying the game in the bottom of the inning, SAU scored runs in each of the next five innings as they put two runs up in the third inning, six runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth, and two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.
The Muleriders big fourth inning was fueled by solo shots from Chris Sutton and Tucker Burton, and Brandon Nicoll who hit a two-run home run for his 10th of the year. Junior Torres was also able to get in on the big fourth inning as he connected on an RBI single.
Burton led the Muleriders with four hits as he hit 1.000 on the day and finished with one RBI. Sutton collected three base knocks and two RBI, while Manning also finished with three hits to go along with one RBI that came on a solo home run. Nicoll led SAU with three RBI to go along with his one hit. Jacob Martinez and Manning led the Muleriders with three runs apiece while Burton, Sutton and Nicoll all scored twice.
SAU used four different arms in the game and none of the four allowed more than three hits. James Janco got the start and went 2.0 innings and gave up three hits and one run while striking out three. Jack Liddell entered in the top of the third inning and picked up his second win of the season after tossing 3.0 innings and allowing three hits, two runs and striking out one. Chance Bolter pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two batters while allowing only one hit, followed by Kade Garmany who threw the final frame, allowing no hits, one run and four walks.
Payton Russell took the loss for MC as he pitched 3.1 innings and gave up seven hits and six runs (five earned) while fanning five.
The Muleriders will return to Walker Stadium for their final home series this weekend as they are set to take on Southern Nazarene University. The two will play a double-header on Friday followed by a single game on Saturday to close the series.