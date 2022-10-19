SHREVEPORT, LA -- Things were fiery inside the Gold Dome at Centenary College on Tuesday night where the Southern Arkansas Muleriders defeated the Centenary College Ladies in a three-set (26-24, 25-21, 25-19) effort.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Junior Landry Rogers was on fire in the matchup, recording 17 kills, 37 total attack and nine digs while producing a .351 hitting percentage between three sets.
The Ladies topped the Muleriders 7-21 in the first set to force a comeback effort from the Arkansas team who responded with an unreal19-3 run. First set play was steered by Muleriders Rogers who recorded seven kills, Carlin Whaley who produced 4 and Anna Crittenden who recorded three.
The first set was just a preview of the efforts that both teams were to put up throughout the night.
The Ladies took the lead over the Muleriders in set two, holding a four-point lead early in the set. The Muleriders fought back to tie the game up at 14 and held the lead for the rest of the second set despite pressure from the Ladies.
Rogers once again led the Mulerider offense with her 4 kills and 2 service aces in the second set. The third set was an early back and forth effort from the teams before the Riders gained control of play to win while holding the opposition under 20 points.
The Muleriders held the Ladies to a .045 hitting percentage while they recorded their own .164%. Southern Arkansas also topped Centenary's 3.0 team blocks with their 7.0 and recorded ten more kills than the Ladies.
The Mulerider offense was steered by Rogers who put up impressive numbers, and Crittenden who recorded 10 points for the Riders. Defense was highlighted by Morgan Schuster's 19 assists, Emily Larmeu's 19 digs and six digs and Samantha Stills 18 digs. Rogers was a pivotal part of the defense as well, recording 9 digs.
The Muleriders play next on their home court on Thursday, for their annual Pink Out game in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.
CLICK HERE for live coverage links.