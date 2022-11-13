MONTICELLO – First-year head coach Brad Smiley's Muleriders handled business on Saturday afternoon as Southern Arkansas used a 13-point fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Monticello 20-7 in a chilly Great American Conference season finale.
CLICK HERE to read the box score.
The victory includes a return to Magnolia of the Timberlands Trophy that signifies the rivalry between the two schools.
Deadlocked at 7-7 entering the final 15 minutes of play, Southern Arkansas relied on the legs of its dominant rushing attack to put the game away.
With 11:17 remaining, the Muleriders embarked on a 13-play, 90-yard drive that took over five minutes off the clock and ended with junior quarterback O.B. Jones scoring from 20 yards out on a tackle-breaking rush to give the Muleriders a 13-7 lead at the 6:04 mark.
The rush by Jones was one of 19 attempts by the dual threat that totaled 114 yards and led the SAU ground game which accumulated 287 total yards in the win.
If Jones' scoring scamper was the dagger, sophomore Kadyn Roach's 26-yard dash for six was the final nail. Roach, who played high school football at Magnolia, capped a quick three-play drive. The drive included a 21-yard run by the running back on the first play, that covered 44 yards and took less than 90 seconds.
It followed an interception by freshman Xavier Branch that was returned 34 yards into UAM territory at the Weevil 44.
Southern Arkansas opened scoring with a 1-yard plunge by redshirt sophomore Jariq Scales which concluded a 10-play march over 84 yards in 3:47 to give the visitors an early lead.
Scales rushed 20 times for 88 yards as he eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season to become just the second running back (Mark Johnson; 2011, 2012) in program history to record two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
The first half witnessed a combined three punts, two turnovers on downs, one of which was a goal line stand by the Muleriders, an SAU fumble, and a missed UAM field goal as both teams franticly tried to grab the momentum in the opening 30 minutes.
The goal line stand kept the Muleriders 7-0 lead intact, while the fumble led to the Weevils' lone touchdown as Edwin Kleinpeter found Jordan Mansfield from 28 yards out to tie the game at a touchdown apiece with 1:35 remaining before the intermission.
Defensively, the Muleriders recorded 8.0 TFL with six counting as sacks. Dawson Scott registered a pair of sacks and five other Muleriders added at least a half sack. Junior linebacker Jacob Berry logged 13 tackles, including ten solo stops, to become the first player since Keenan Washington in 2004 to reach the century mark in tackles. Senior J.D. Abrams followed with seven solo tackles, two TFL and a sack while junior Saul Williams added six stops, one TFL and two pass breakups.
Southern Arkansas became the first Muleriders team since 2002 with 30 rushing touchdowns in a single season and just the third ever in program history. The Muleriders' 5,339 total yards make the 2022 offense just the third to eclipse 5,300 in a single season.
Jones finished 15-of-20 for 145 yards to go along with his 114 rushing yards as he became the first 2,000-yard passer and 700-yard rusher in a single season in program history.
Sophomore wide receiver Cole Williams had a big day as he hauled in seven passes for 66 yards. Williams concludes his second season in Magnolia as the team leader in catches (35), receiving yards (419), touchdowns (3) and receiving yards per game (38.09).
With two extra points in Saturday's win, grad placekicker Austin Wilkerson becomes the first player in program history to reach 300 points scored in a career.
The Muleriders finish the 2022 season at 5-6 overall and head into the offseason on a high note as SAU reclaims the Battle of the Timberlands Trophy which will reside in Magnolia for the eighth time since 2012.
SAU’s 5-6 record was a slight improvement from 2021’s 4-7 campaign. In the GAC’s 2022 pre-season coach’s poll, the Muleriders were pegged to finish eighth in the conference. They finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the 12-team conference.
Saturday’s Great American Conference scores
East Central 31, Southeastern Oklahoma 10
Harding 55, Arkansas Tech 10
Southern Arkansas 20, Arkansas-Monticello 7
Southern Nazarene 56, Oklahoma Baptist 21
Southwestern Oklahoma 41, Northwestern Oklahoma 28
Ouachita Baptist 40, Henderson State 37 (OT)
Great American Conference Final Regular Season Standings
All games are conference games.
Ouachita Baptist 11-0
Harding 9-2
East Central 8-3
Henderson State 8-3
Southeastern Oklahoma 6-5
Arkansas Tech 5-6
Southern Arkansas 5-6
Southern Nazarene 5-6
Southwestern Oklahoma 4-7
Arkansas-Monticello 3-8
Northwestern Oklahoma 1-10
Oklahoma Baptist 1-10