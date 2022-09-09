The Great American Conference announced the initial Cross Country weekly awards for the 2022 season.
Southern Arkansas’ Robert Kraus earned Men’s Runner of the Week and Ouachita Baptist’s Taylor Koeth claimed Women’s Runner of the Week.
MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Robert Kraus, Southern Arkansas, Gr., The Woodlands, Texas
Kraus tracked down Ouachita’s Evan Armitage with two turns remaining to capture the individual title at the Bob Gravett Invitational. He crossed the finish line with a career-best time of 15:20.7 as he recorded the second victory of his career. The Muleriders finished second in the team competition.
WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Taylor Koeth, Ouachita, Jr., Greenwood, Arkansas
Koeth led the Tigers to a team title at the Bob Gravett Invitational. She ran a personal best, 18:21.1, en route to finishing 17.6 seconds clear of her closest competitor. Ouachita placed eight runners inside the top 10 as the Tigers recorded a 30-point win against Southern Arkansas.
Also nominated from SAU was Dakota Cassidy, junior.