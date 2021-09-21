The Great American Conference announced the league’s second Volleyball Player of the Week awards of the 2021 season.
East Central’s Emma Strickland claimed Offensive Player; Henderson State’s Makenzie Thoman and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Markenzie Benoit shared Defensive Player and Southern Arkansas’ Morgan Schuster won Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Emma Strickland, East Central, OH/DS, Fr., Mansfield, Texas
Strickland averaged 3.88 kills and 4.31 points per set as ECU defeated Texas Woman’s and Southern Nazarene. She recorded a double-double – 14 kills and 15 digs – against Pioneers. She tallied 17 kills as the Tigers won their fourth-straight against the Crimson Storm. She hit .352 in the two victories.
GAC CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Makenzie Thomas, Henderson State, L, Jr., O’Fallon, Missouri
After collecting 12 digs in the Reddies’ three-set sweep against rival Ouachita, she averaged 6.08 digs per set at the Reddie-Tiger Invitational, at which Henderson State picked up three four-set wins. One match after setting her season high with 27 digs against Auburn-Montgomery, she amassed 28 against Mississippi College.
GAC CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Markenzie Benoit, Southwestern Oklahoma State, MH, Sr., Bedford, Texas
One week after garnering the GAC’s Offensive Player of the Week award, Benoit earned the Defensive accolade as she led the Bulldogs in their five-set win against No. 13 Oklahoma Baptist, the Bulldogs’ first-ever win against a ranked opponent. She recorded 10.0 total blocks, including four solo blocks against the Bison.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Schuster, Southern Arkansas, So., Arlington, Texas
Schuster averaged 9.29 assists per set in the Muleriders’ four contests last week. She collected 108 in their three matches at the Union Invitational. She dished out a season-high 52 assists, served four assists and added 11 digs in SAU’s five-set win against the hosting Bulldogs on Saturday.
Other SAU players nominated for awards were Victoria White, OH; and Bailey Kirk, DS.