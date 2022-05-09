The NCAA announced the host sites for the Division II Regional Softball Tournament on Monday morning, and Southern Arkansas earned a bid.
The No. 7 seed marks the seventh time that the softball Muleriders have gone on to post-season competition. They will head to Edmond, OK to compete in a four-team DII Central Regional.
This is the sixth straight season that head coach Jason Anderson's team has advanced to the NCAA DII Central Regional Tournament.
SAU plays No. 2 seed and host school Central Oklahoma University in a first round match at 1 p.m. Thursday. Augustana University and Arkansas Tech University will be the other two schools competing at the three-day event that spans from Thursday to Saturday.
Augustana comes into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while ATU enters as the No. 6 seed.
The winner of SAU's first round matchup against UCO will take on the winner of Augustana and ATU at 1 p.m. Friday, while the loser of the first-round matchup will play an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The Muleriders, who won the Great American Conference regular season championship, enter this weekend's tournament with a 37-16 record. UCO enters the tournament as the No. 5 team in the nation, while Augustana comes in as the No. 11 team in the NCAA DII ranks.