ENID, OK – The Southern Arkansas softball team lived Thursday to fight another day.
After dropping their first game Thursday against No. 1 Augustana, they ended the day with a victory over No. 14 Central Oklahoma to keep their season alive.
Game 1
Augustana 3, Southern Arkansas 2
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The top-ranked Vikings started scoring in the third inning when they manufactured a run home, and they held a 1-0 lead until the seventh inning.
A walk and a fielder's choice set the plate for Sarah Evans to leave the yard and give the Muleriders a 2-1 lead in the final frame.
However, the 2019 national champions hit a solo homerun of their own to tie the game, and in the eighth inning, a Mulerider error placed a runner on third. The subsequent ground ball to shortstop was enough to give Augustana the victory and relegate the Muleriders to the loser's bracket.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 5, Central Oklahoma 4
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
In their third game of the regional and the third game of the day, the Muleriders faced the hosts Central Oklahoma in an elimination matchup.
The Bronchos led off the game with a homerun; the Muleriders' leadoff hitter Laina Suesue responded with a leadoff homerun of her own.
The regional hosts pushed across a pair of runs in the next inning; Alese Casper responded in the same inning with an RBI single and Faith Otts added a 2-RBI double to give the home team on the scoreboard the lead.
A wild pitch tied the game at 4-all. Kayla Collins led the bottom of the fourth with a double, advancing to third on a groundout by Rebecca Shepherd. She scored the ultimately decisive run on a Laina Suesue double.
Sydney Wader picked up the win, throwing six innings in relief of starter Elisa Favela. The senior allowed seven hits and two runs, with only two hits coming after the Muleriders took the lead.
The Muleriders face Central Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.