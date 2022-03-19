The MIAA announced its weekly men's tennis award winners for the week ending March 16 and earning the honor in the league's South Division is Southern Arkansas senior student-athlete Stuart Rehfuss who posted a handful of impressive performances this past weekend.
The MIAA and the Great American Conference compete as one league in tennis.
The weekly recognition is the third for Rehfuss in his career as a Mulerider. It is the first for the German this season which follows a pair of honors bestowed by the Great American Conference during the 2019.
Southern Arkansas improved its overall record to 9-1 on the season after three weekend victories from the Live Oak Tennis Courts in Magnolia. Rehfuss, a native of Xanten, played a huge role in that success as he posted a 3-0 mark in doubles play and a 2-0 mark in singles play with an additional match going unfinished with him leading 3-0 in the third set.
Rehfuss and teammate Sofiane Bah defeated Montevallo's Dylan Kamel and Alexandre Laplante at No. 2 6-1, knocked off No. 44 Midwestern State's Brice Bradshaw and Quentin Scharfenberg at No. 2 6-4 and won at the top spot in the doubles lineup with a 6-1 victory over Newman's Ali Mounir and Pedja Kolaric to cap the weekend.
In singles play, Rehfuss beat Montevallo's Philippe Zehender 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, went unfinished against MSU's Brice Bradshaw with Rehfuss up 3-0 in set three after the first two sets played out 6-7 (5), 6-1. On Sunday, Rehfuss, much like his first two seasons in Magnolia, took over line one and dismissed Newman's Ali Mounir 6-4, 6-3.
Rehfuss is the third Mulerider this season to earn a weekly honor from the MIAA-GAC joining teammates Ole Valkyser (2/16) and Sander Jans (3/2). He is the fourth different Mulerider to receive the accolade since the MIAA and GAC joined together and it marks the seventh time in the past two seasons that an SAU player has been named the South Division's best for any given week.