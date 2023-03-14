The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the sixth week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Kade Self captured Player of the Week while Harding’s Davis Welch and Henderson State’s Ryan Galvan shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kade Self, Oklahoma Baptist, OF/DH, Sr., Shawnee, Oklahoma
Self carried the Bison attack in their three-game sweep of Southeastern Oklahoma State. He hit .700 with two home runs, a double and 11 RBI in the series with the Savage Storm. After a hitless game one, he went 4-for-4 with four RBI in game two before a 3-for-4 performance in the finale. His fifth-inning grand slam pushed the Bison in front after trailing 6-5 in game three.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Davis Welch, Harding, SP, Jr., Searcy, Arkansas
Welch withstood two rain delays to toss 6.0 scoreless frames in the Bisons’ 10-0 victory against Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday. He has not allowed an earned run in three of his six appearances this season. All but one of the 18 outs he registered came via strikeout or groundout. He improved to 3-1.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Ryan Galvan, Henderson State, SP, Jr., Texarkana, Texas
Galvn outdueled No. 9 Southern Arkansas and Jeremy Adorno in game one of the series between two 2022 NCAA Tournament participants. He limited the potent SAU offense to just one run and five hits over 6.0 innings of work. He struck out a season-high eight batters and lowered his ERA to 2.36.