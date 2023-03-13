The Great American Conference has announced the results of its 2023 men’s and women’s track & field preseason coaches’ poll.
Harding won the men’s poll, and Harding and Oklahoma Baptist tied for the women’s top spot.
For the men, Harding collected four first-place votes to enter the season as the favorite. The Bison claimed the 2022 GAC Championships, its second in program history. They return four GAC individual champions in Dakarai Bush, Antiwain Jones, Tad Kirby and Nikolasz Csokas. Bush won the Championship MVP award after he won the 200-meter dash and the 110 hurdles. He added a second-place showing in the 400. He also ran on both relays. The 4x100 team took third and the 4x400 team finished second. Jones won the high jump, Kirby took first in the long jump and Csokas captured the title in the triple jump.
Oklahoma Baptist received two first-place votes and placed second in the voting. The Bison return a pair of 2022 GAC champions in Maxamillian Wheeler, who won the steeplechase and Matthew Higdon, who took first in the hammer throw.
Southern Arkansas finished third followed by East Central. The Muleriders’ Ja'Kamron Zackery won the discus competition at the GAC Championships. ECU’s Amos Pkiach swept the distance events last season as he won the 1500-, 5000-, and 10,000-meter runs. Oliver Kiptoo qualified for the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in December.
Ouachita Baptist and Southern Nazarene rounded out the men’s poll.
Among women, Harding and Oklahoma Baptist each received five first-place votes and 77 points to tie atop the poll. Oklahoma Baptist edged Harding by eight points to win the 2022 GAC Championships.
The Bison return 2022 GAC individual champions Mary McKey, Sophia Strange and Anisha Henderson. McKey won both the 100-meter and 400 hurdles. Strange took first in the 10,000-meter run and Henderson won the long jump. The Lady Bisons
bring back three 2022 GAC field event champions. Brylan Williams won the high jump, Sierra White claimed the pole vault title and Jenna Akins took first in the triple jump.
Southern Arkansas matched its third-place finish from the 2022 GAC Championships with a third-place result in the preseason poll. The Muleriders’ Kailyn Thomas returns after winning the discus.
Arkansas Tech edged Ouachita Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State for fourth place.
The Golden Suns’ Morganne Browning garnered the program’s first conference championship when she won the 300-meter steeplechase.
The Tigers won the program’s first first cross country title in November. Taylor Koeth, Jaci McGregor and Katelynn Nachtigal made the First Team.
Northwestern’s Brianna Brantley became the first Ranger to win a running event at the GAC Championships when she captured the 100-200 double. She became the fifth woman to win both sprint events at a single GAC Championship.
Southern Nazarene, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and East Central rounded out the poll.
Harding will host the 2023 GAC Championships with all six teams competing from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.