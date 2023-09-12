The Great American Conference announced the volleyball players of the week for the second week of the 2023 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s D'Nari Mills earned the Offensive Player honor, Henderson State’s Trinity Sharp won the Defensive Player award and Southern Nazarene’s Kaley Brubaker claimed the Setter accolade.
GAC VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
D'Nari Mills, OH, Southeastern Oklahoma State, So., Cypress, Texas
Mills paced the conference last week by averaging 4.88 kills and 5.72 kills per set. She collected 14 kills and three aces in a sweep of Lane. She scored a double-double, 13 kills and 11 digs, in a win against West Alabama. She closed her week with 25 kills and 17 digs against Western New Mexico and 26 kills on a .284 attack percentage against Keiser.
GAC VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Trinity Sharp, L, Henderson State, Jr., Springdale, Arkansas
Sharp helped the Reddies to a 4-0 showing at the Bettye Wallace Invitational as she averaged a GAC-leading 6.20 digs per set. He tallied 18 in a sweep of West Alabama and followed up with 30 in a four-set victory against Southwest Baptist. She notched 14 in three sets combined against Western New Mexico and Lane.
GAC VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaley Brubaker, S, Southern Nazarene, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas
Brubaker repeated as the Setter of the Week after the Crimson Storm won three of their five matches. Against Central Oklahoma, she collected 51 assists and 20 digs as they defeated the Bronchos for the first time since 2013. She followed up with 55 against Minnesota State. She averaged 9.0 assists per set in three contests at the Tiger Classic.
Nominated from Southern Arkansas were Isla Olivas, MH; and Macie Shaver, S.