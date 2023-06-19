Rains

Briston Rains of Choctaw, OK, is Southern Arkansas University's top Male Scholar nominee.

The Great American Conference has listed 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Briston Rains (Cross Country/Track & Field)

Major: Business Administration - Marketing

GPA: 3.96

Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma

2023 Most Outstanding Student in Rankin College of Business Marketing

Three-time GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

First Place 2023 Arkansas Future Business Leaders of America – Public Speaking/Impromptu Speaking

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Jack Grissom (Football)

Major: Masters - Business

Administration

GPA: 4.00 Hometown: Eads, Tennessee

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

Three-time GAC All-Academic selection

Threw for 1,454 yards and completed 61.5 percent of his passes

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO

Josh Denton (Basketball)

Major: Business

GPA: 3.95

Hometown: Maumelle, Arkansas

Academic All-GAC selection

Finished second in GAC in 3-point field goal percentage

Ranked eighth in 3-point field goals

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

Justin Chitty (Baseball)

Major: Business

Administration - Marketing

GPA: 3.86

Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma

Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll

D2 ADA All-Academic Team

Finished with eighth-most appearances in ECU history

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Cody Smith (Baseball)

Major: Management and Business Ethics

GPA: 3.97/4.00

Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Two-time College Sports Communications Academic All-American

Three-time College Sports Communications Academic All-District

Went 19-for-20 on stolen base attempts; set school's career record for triples

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Greyson Stevens (Baseball)

Major: MBA/Pre-Physical Therapy

GPA: 3.625/3.97

Hometown: Pottsville, Arkansas

Two-time College Sports Communications Academic All-American

Two-Time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete

Reddies’ all-time leader in hits, RBI, runs, home runs, doubles, total bases and games played

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Zachary Cox (Cross Country)

Major: Biology

GPA: 3.95

Hometown: Blanchard, Oklahoma

President’s Honor Roll

Vice President’s Honor Roll

Two-time GAC Runner of the Week

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY: Jake Hamilton (Baseball) Major: Natural Science

GPA: 3.67 Hometown: Asher, Oklahoma

College Sports Communications Academic All-District

OBU Spring Academic Honor Roll

Ranked fourth in the GAC with 99 strikeouts

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

G. Allen (Baseball)

Major: Christian Studies

GPA: 3.97 Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

First-Team College Sports Communications Academic All-American

GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

Honorable Mention D2CCA All-American; led Tigers in average, home runs and stolen bases

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Trent Zorgdrager (Golf)

Major: Finance

GPA: 3.85 Hometown: Stratford, Ontario, Canada

Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Business Administration

2022 and 2023 AD Honor Roll

Honorable Mention All-GAC Selection

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Gage Porter (Football)

Major: Masters Business Administration

GPA: 3.70

Hometown: Elk City, Oklahoma

4.00 GPA in Master’s program

Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year

Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Mason Hart (Basketball)

Major: Engineering Physics

GPA: 3.90

Hometown: Pond Creek, Oklahoma

2022 GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award winner

Member of “Rocket Dawgs” an on campus high-powered rocketry team

The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.

