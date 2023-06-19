The Great American Conference has listed 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Briston Rains (Cross Country/Track & Field)
Major: Business Administration - Marketing
GPA: 3.96
Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma
2023 Most Outstanding Student in Rankin College of Business Marketing
Three-time GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
First Place 2023 Arkansas Future Business Leaders of America – Public Speaking/Impromptu Speaking
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Jack Grissom (Football)
Major: Masters - Business
Administration
GPA: 4.00 Hometown: Eads, Tennessee
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
Three-time GAC All-Academic selection
Threw for 1,454 yards and completed 61.5 percent of his passes
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO
Josh Denton (Basketball)
Major: Business
GPA: 3.95
Hometown: Maumelle, Arkansas
Academic All-GAC selection
Finished second in GAC in 3-point field goal percentage
Ranked eighth in 3-point field goals
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Justin Chitty (Baseball)
Major: Business
Administration - Marketing
GPA: 3.86
Hometown: Choctaw, Oklahoma
Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll
D2 ADA All-Academic Team
Finished with eighth-most appearances in ECU history
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Cody Smith (Baseball)
Major: Management and Business Ethics
GPA: 3.97/4.00
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Two-time College Sports Communications Academic All-American
Three-time College Sports Communications Academic All-District
Went 19-for-20 on stolen base attempts; set school's career record for triples
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Greyson Stevens (Baseball)
Major: MBA/Pre-Physical Therapy
GPA: 3.625/3.97
Hometown: Pottsville, Arkansas
Two-time College Sports Communications Academic All-American
Two-Time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete
Reddies’ all-time leader in hits, RBI, runs, home runs, doubles, total bases and games played
NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Zachary Cox (Cross Country)
Major: Biology
GPA: 3.95
Hometown: Blanchard, Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll
Vice President’s Honor Roll
Two-time GAC Runner of the Week
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY: Jake Hamilton (Baseball) Major: Natural Science
GPA: 3.67 Hometown: Asher, Oklahoma
College Sports Communications Academic All-District
OBU Spring Academic Honor Roll
Ranked fourth in the GAC with 99 strikeouts
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
G. Allen (Baseball)
Major: Christian Studies
GPA: 3.97 Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
First-Team College Sports Communications Academic All-American
GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
Honorable Mention D2CCA All-American; led Tigers in average, home runs and stolen bases
SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Trent Zorgdrager (Golf)
Major: Finance
GPA: 3.85 Hometown: Stratford, Ontario, Canada
Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Business Administration
2022 and 2023 AD Honor Roll
Honorable Mention All-GAC Selection
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Gage Porter (Football)
Major: Masters Business Administration
GPA: 3.70
Hometown: Elk City, Oklahoma
4.00 GPA in Master’s program
Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year
Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns
SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Mason Hart (Basketball)
Major: Engineering Physics
GPA: 3.90
Hometown: Pond Creek, Oklahoma
2022 GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award winner
Member of “Rocket Dawgs” an on campus high-powered rocketry team
The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.