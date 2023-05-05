Southern Arkansas, the top seed in the Great American Conference Baseball Championship, opens tournament play at 6 p.m. Friday in Magnolia.
The Muleriders host No. 8-seed Southeastern Oklahoma in a best-of-three series. The winner advances to next weekend's four-team, double-elimination tournament in Springdale. First pitch in Friday's opener is set for 6 p.m. Saturday's Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. with an "if-necessary" contest to follow. Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.
The Muleriders (34-15) won 24 of its 33 league games in the regular season including two of its first three which took place against the Savage Storm in Durant on February 17 and 18. SAU won 6-4 in the opener and bounced back from a 4-1 loss in Game 2 to win the finale 10-5.
Under Coach Justin Pettigrew, the Muleriders are 5-1 against SOSU in Magnolia and Friday's meeting will mark the third postseason since 2012 between the programs with the previous two matchups coming in Enid, Oklahoma. SAU is 24-10 against the Savage Storm since the two became charter members of the GAC in 2012.
Southern Arkansas, a consensus top 20 nationally, spent much of the regular season in and around the top 10 in the country in both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) DII Top 25 and the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (CBN) Top 30. SAU enters the weekend ranked No. 18 by the NCBWA and is No. 12 in the latest CBN rankings.
On Wednesday, the Muleriders checked into the first full NCAA DII Central Region rankings at No. 3 trailing the MIAA's Central Missouri and Missouri Southern Arkansas and sitting in front of GAC foes Ouachita (No. 4), Arkansas Tech (No. 5), Arkansas-Monticello (No. 9) and Henderson State (No. 10).
The Muleriders hold four top 30 statistical rankings nationally in doubles (9th - 118), hit-by-pitch (11th - 98), walks (18th - 250) and runs scored (27th - 405), while ranking in the top 50 in on-base percentage (31st - .420), scoring (35th - 8.3), strikeout-to-walk ratio (37th - 2.22), fielding percentage (35th - .971), hits allowed per nine (40th - 8.98), WHIP (41st - 1.44), home runs (43rd - 56), slugging percentage (44th - .498), strikeouts per nine (46th - 8.9), sacrifice flies (47th - 26), triples (49th - 14) and shutouts (50th - 3).
Five Muleriders have recorded 50+ hits this spring, paced by Brandon Nicoll's 68. Nicoll also leads in RBI with 63 and doubles with 19. Brett McGee leads in OPS at 1.098, in home runs with 15 and in runs scored with 54. He is also tops on the team in walks (36) and hit-by-pitch (17). Three other players have crossed home at least 47 times this season. McGee trails Nicoll in RBI with 60. Will Richardson is hitting .352 with 62 hits and 18 doubles. All three of those marks rank second on the team.
Mikel Howell (5-2) and Jeremy Adorno (7-2) have both started 13 games this season. Howell leads in ERA at 3.37 in 66.2 innings pitched. Adorno's 87.0 innings pitched lead the team and he owns a WHIP of 1.17 with 105 strikeouts. He is just the second pitcher in program history with two seasons of 100 or more strikeouts. Wyatt Marr has logged 46.0 innings and is 4-0 on the season. The bullpen has been led by a spectacular effort from Isaiah Haynes who leads the country in saves with a dozen in 15.1 innings of work. Santos Sosa and Jack Liddell have both thrown over 30 innings and won four games this spring.
Southeastern Oklahoma enters the weekend hitting .300 as a team with 146 extra base hits. On the mound, the Savage Storm carry a team ERA of 6.09 with 360 strikeouts to 165 walks. Damon Burroughs leads the team with a .401 average, 63 hits, nine triples, 51 RBI and 106 total bases. Reid Rice has scored a team-high 51 runs and has team-highs in doubles (14) and home runs (8). Cole Canuteson and Michael Barta have won five times each for SOSU. Canuteson leads with 64.1 innings pitched and 64 strikeouts. Among starters, Dylan Turner holds a team-low opponent batting average of .279.