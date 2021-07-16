The Great American Conference has named Henderson State women’s golfer Allie Bianchi as its Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
In the classroom, she maintained a 4.00 GPA in business finance that led to her earning the GAC’s Elite Scholar Athlete award – one of three women’s golfers bestowed the accolade. The Arkansas Theta chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma inducted her into their inaugural class. Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition.
On the course, she enjoyed a standout 2021 season as she helped the Reddies end Arkansas Tech’s five-year reign as GAC Champions where she holed the clinching putt in the team playoff. Individually, she tied for fourth to make the All-Tournament Team. She became the second female Reddie golfer to qualify for the NCAA National Championships, at which she tied for 42nd. She garnered All-Region honors from the WGCA.
She made GAC history by becoming the first golfer – male or female – ever lauded as a Scholar Athlete of the Year. She joined former Reddie great Kevin Rodgers as the program’s only GAC Scholar Athletes of the Year.
Other nominees for the 2021 GAC Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas-Monticello’s Caroline Tedder (Softball), Arkansas Tech’s Rilie Vote (Volleyball), East Central’s Mollie Nance (Soccer), Harding’s Lily Tanski (Softball), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Bailey Brown (Basketball), Oklahoma Baptist’s Brooklynn James (Track & Field), Ouachita’s Lexie Castillow (Volleyball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kamarie Wallace (Softball), Southern Arkansas’ Carley Hale (Cross Country/Track & Field), Southern Nazarene’s Julia Schwake (Basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Makynna Koper(Track & Field).