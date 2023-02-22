The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the third week of the 2023 season.
Arkansas Tech’s Sawyer Duddleston and Henderson State’s Luke Farrar shared the Player of the Week honor while the Wonder Boys’ Jon Gray and Arkansas-Monticello’s Connor Irvine split the Pitcher of the Week accolade.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sawyer Duddleston, Arkansas Tech, OF, So., Springdale, Arkansas
Duddleston collected six hits - including five extra-base hits - as the Wonder Boys went 4-0. He scored a pair of runs in a non-conference win against Arkansas-Monticello. He ended game one against Oklahoma Baptist with a two-run home run in the 10-0 win. In game two, he doubled, tripled and drove in four runs. He hit a two-run home run in the series finale.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Luke Farrar, Henderson State, UTL, So., Calhoun, Louisiana
Farrar hit .400 with three home runs as the Reddies picked up three wins. In a midweek contest at Mississippi College, he hit a second-inning grand slam. In the series with Southwestern Oklahoma State, he registered a multiple-home-run performance in game one and drove in four runs. He added a double and a stolen base in the sweep of the Bulldogs.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
John Gray, Arkansas Tech, SP, So., Youngsville, Louisiana
Gray picked up his first win of the season as he tossed 7.0 scoreless frames in a 10-0 victory against Oklahoma Baptist. He struck out the first five batters of the game and nine of the first 11 that he faced. He finished with a season-high 11 strikeouts. He has allowed just one earned run in 16.0 innings pitched through three starts this season.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Connor Irvine, Arkansas-Monticello, SP, So., Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Irvine improved to 3-0 after he threw a two-hit shutout against East Central on Saturday. He limited the Tigers to just two singles and allowed only two baserunners to reach second base. He struck out eight batters and issued only one walk. He has struck out at least eight batters in all three starts this season.
Southern Arkansas nominated Brett McGee, C; and Hayden Hable, RP.