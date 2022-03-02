The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the fourth week of the 2022 season. Southern Arkansas’ Alese Casper earned Player of the Week while East Central’s Taia Harris and
Arkansas Tech’s Shannon Lasey shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alese Casper, Southern Arkansas, OF, Sr., Grantsville, Utah
Casper hit .625 and slugged 1.250 as the Muleriders swept Southwestern Oklahoma State in their opening GAC series. Her three-run double in the fifth inning of game one gave SAU the lead for good. In game two, she tripled and scored in consecutive innings as part of a 6-0 win. She raised her season average 64 points to .264 during the series.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK –
Shannon Lasey, Arkansas Tech, RHP, So., Dover, Arkansas
Lasey recorded only the third seven-inning perfect game in GAC history when she defeated East Central, 6-0, on Sunday in her lone appearance of the week. The perfect game represented the sixth in Golden Sun history, the first since Morgan Vaughan on March 17, 2017. Against the Tigers, she struck out single and induced 11 ground outs.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Taia Harris, East Central, RHP, Jr., Antlers, Oklahoma
Harris picked up two wins of the Tigers as they won their opening GAC series with Arkansas Tech. In two complete games – spanning 15.0 innings of work - she limited the Golden Suns to eight hits and a .157 batting average. She struck out 11 in a 3-2 win on Sunday and 10 in an extra-winning on Monday. She has struck out double-digit batters in three-straight starts.
Also nominated from SAU was Kiana Pogroszewski.