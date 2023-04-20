The Great American Conference announced the final Golfer of the Week awards of the spring portion of the 2022-23 season.
Henderson State’s Alex Hadden won the Men’s honor following his medalist honor at the Natural State Classic.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Alex Hadden, Henderson State, So., Eminence, Kentucky
Hadden helped the Reddies to a team title at the Natural State Classic after he claimed a one-stroke victory in the individual competition. His final round 3-under par 69 allowed him to overcome a three-stroke deficit. He played his final 36 holes in 7-under as he made 12 of his tournament-leading 15 birdies across the second and third rounds.
