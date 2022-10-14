DURANT, OK -- Southern Arkansas (3-7 GAC) topped Southeastern Oklahoma State (1-7 GAC) in five tough sets (25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13) Thursday to record their first win over the Oklahoma team since October 23, 2015.
It was SAU’s first road win of the season. It’s the first time the Muleriders have had three conference wins in a season since 2016. Six conference matches remain on the schedule.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
SAU topped SEOSU with 66 kills, six aces, seven blocks, 65 assists, and 92 digs. The Muleriders recorded more kills and assists than they have in any of their other 19 matchups this season, including one other 5 set match.
The Riders held the Savage Storm under 20 points in set one, showing the opposition just what they were capable of right off the bat.
The Muleriders tied things up at 11 points, then took off, leaving Southeastern in the dust while they went on a 10-3 run. First set play was highlighted by Landy Rogers who recorded seven kills and Lauryn Moultrie who recorded five.
The Savage Storm fought for a comeback in set two, falling behind 11-19 before going on a 15-3 run to win the set and hold off the Muleriders. SAU came out to an early lead in set three, starting action 3-1 over SEOSU. The Savage Storm fought their way to the forefront and maintained the lead the rest of the third set despite the Riders' efforts to keep up.
The Muleriders were on the brink of a comeback, putting up four late points during the Savage Storm's set point, shrinking their lead to just one, but ultimately lost 23-25. Southern Arkansas fought back and held the lead the entire set to win 25-21 and force ECU into a fifth set matchup.
In set four Moultrie recorded 5 kills, Rogers recorded 4, and Isla Olivas had 3. The Muleriders tied the game up at 3s before edging the Savage Storm and holding them off despite a valiant effort by the opposition right at the end and claimed the fifth set to beat SEOSU on their home court.
Sophomore Alexa Heard recorded back-to-back service aces in set two and went on to record a third in set five, recording her most in a single match this season. Junior Sakura Thomas recorded two service aces to match a season high and junior Morgan Schuster recorded one. Schuster has recorded a service ace in her last three game and has documented 15 this season, the most of any Mulerider. Moultrie led the Riders with a career-high 18 kills, followed by the efforts of Rogers (16) and Anna Crittenden (13). Thomas also had a career night, leading the Muleriders with 36 digs while Schuster recorded 11 and Rogers ten.
Schuster notched a whopping 58 assists to record the most single-game assists in her career. Her 58 assists stand tied for the second most in a single game since 2013 (Katy Cooper January 18, 2016 vs Ouachita Baptist, Taylor Reaume October 16, 2015 vs. Oklahoma Baptist).
East Central defeated the University of Arkansas at Monticello in straight sets 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-18) tonight, to post a 5-5 conference record going into their matchup against Southern Arkansas on Friday. ECU recorded 34 kills and five aces in the three-set game and topped Monticello's one block with their own eight.
The Muleriders take on ECU at home at 4 p.m. Friday.