The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team put an end to their two-game losing streak Monday in a 26-point domination over Arkansas-Monticello in a game played at Magnolia High’s Panther Arena.
The Mulerider offense was hot, shooting at a season-high 52.2% while recording their most points since December 19.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Freshman Brooklin Brown and senior Mychala Linzy both recorded 11 points and senior Jessica Jones had 10. Brown went 5-6 from the field to post an impressive 83.3% shooting clip. Eight additional Muleriders shot over 50% with four making four or more baskets. The SAU bench posted 41 points in their winning effort, with Kylie Warren piloting the effort with eight points. Freshman Marlee Bright provided seven assists and recorded four steals alongside Brown.
SAU shot at a superior 64.7% clip in the first quarter that included 3 perfect shots from Brown. Linzy made three shots from behind the arc in the first period after only making one in her past two games combined. Her success combined with threes from Brown and Jones combined for a 62.5% three-point fiend goal percentage. SAU forced eight UAM turnovers in the first quarter with Brown, Morris and bright each claiming two steals.
The Muleriders started things with a bang, sinking back-to-back threes in the first minute play in the Monday night matchup. Brown sunk the first basket and proceeded to feed Linzy the ball for the second shot from behind the arc. Brooklin Brown did it all and she did it early, after her quick basket and assist, the freshman blocked the first shot the Blossoms even attempted to take. Morris extended the Mulerider lead with a layup that gave SAU an 8-point lead after just a minute and a half of play.
The Blossoms made the first basket two minutes into the matchup, but Brown immediately matched their layup with one of her own. A Morris steal allowed Brown to make consecutive baskets that extended their lead to double digits. SAU held UAM to just two baskets in the first five minutes, but the rival teams matched efforts for the three minutes after that. During that span the Blossoms posted nine points and the Muleriders six, but SAU posted seven unanswered points in the final two minutes to extend their lead and enter the second quarter up 29-13.
Senior Jerica Bell and junior Addy Tremie both shot at a 100% clip in the second quarter that included a three from Tremie. SAU shot 47.4% in the second and forced another five turnovers.
Tremie started second quarter scoring with a quick jumper to build on the already impressive Mulerider lead. The first four minutes saw only a combined ten points that included the Tremie basket and a Hill layup. Though the defenses seemed to be running the game for the start of the second quarter, the Mulerider offense pulled away and went on a 10-2 run that spanned three minutes and gained SAU a 22-point advantage. The stretch included baskets from Bell, Morris and Reese. UAM responded with three consecutive baskets to which Tremie answered with a three. Freshman Kelsie Hawkins hit a jumper with four seconds left in the hair to regain a 20-point lead leading into the second half of play in the Panther Arena.
SAU shot 50% from the field in the third quarter making nine field goals compared to UAM's five at a 44.4% clip. SAU held UAM to 11 points while getting held to a game low 17 points.
Brown recorded the first baskets of both halves, making a tip in layup to start second half scoring. Linzy made her first and only basket from the paint in response to a UAM layup. Jones hit back-to-back baskets that included a three to finish off the quarter with a 26-point advantage over the Blossoms.
UAM kept up with the Muleriders for the first time in the game, matching SAU's 20 fourth quarter points. Of the 20 points, six came from freshman Kylie Minter, both in the form of threes, while seven other Muleriders contributed to the scoring efforts.
UAM capitalized on five quick Mulerider turnovers and outscored SAU 7-1 in the first 2:15 of play. SAU made their first field goal over four minutes into the quarter with a Jones layup to break up two Blossom layups. A three from Minter at 1:12 gave SAU a 27-point lead, their largest of the game. UAM responded with a three of their own, but Bell finished off game scoring with a layup to finish the Blossoms off 85-59.
Bailey Harris led UAM with 19 points. Cyarah Kensmil had 10.
The Muleriders next take to the court on Thursday, February 16 for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against SNU.