Southern Arkansas set a new single-game scoring record on Monday, routing Champion Christian College 120-56.
The victory was also Head Coach Andy Sharpe’s 300th career win in his 17-year career. He has 132 wins at SAU in the past 10 seasons.
Six players scored in double figures and, all 14 Muleriders touched the floor for meaningful minutes and Southern Arkansas notched a new single-game scoring record in a highly impressive 120-56 rout of Champion Christian College from inside the W.T. Watson Center. The victory stands as the 300th in the 17-year coaching career of tenth-year Mulerider head coach Andy Sharpe who won his 132nd game at Southern Arkansas on Monday night.
CLICK HERE to read the box score.
The previous high scoring mark was 119 points twice with the most recent coming in a 119-44 win over Baptist Bible on November 27, 2017. Monday's victory also saw the Muleriders connect on 43 field goal attempts which is tied for the second-most in a single game, while its 15 successful three-point attempts stand as the second-most in a single game and only the fifth time in program history that SAU has made 15+ trifectas in a single contest.
A sluggish start by Southern Arkansas placed the Muleriders down seven at 13-6 seven minutes into the contest. However, a 19-0 run sparked Sharpe's squad as SAU finished the final 9:47 of the first half, after taking a 14-13 lead, by outscoring the Tigers 35-14 prior to the intermission. The Muleriders delivered 71 second-half points and led by as much as 66 points in the final two minutes of play to cap the historic evening. Of the 120 points, 67 came from nonstarters, 54 were netted in the paint, 34 came off of turnovers and 32 were scored in transition.
The Muleriders shot 55.8% (43-of-77) from the floor which stands as the ninth-highest field goal percentage in a single game in program history. SAU grabbed 54 rebounds, dished out the second-most assists in a single game with 27 and finished with eight blocks which is tied for the fifth-most all-time.
Junior guard Blake Rogers scored SAU's first six points and finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including four three-point makes, to go along with four assists. Junior combo Jalen Brooks scored 17 points and added nine rebounds with a game-high nine steals. Senior forward Devante Brooks' 15 points came on 5-of-7 shooting with a 5-for-6 effort from the charity stripe. He collected eight boards and a steal. SAU shot 79.2% (19-of-24) from the free throw line.
Sophomores Dodge Brown and Jessie Davis Jr. each scored a dozen points and junior guard Victor Ihrihri added ten points. Brown collected five assists and Davis finished a rebound shy of a double-double. Thirteen of the 14 players scored for SAU on Monday night.
Southern Arkansas heads into the Thanksgiving break at 3-2, winners of three straight games, and prepares to welcome in longtime Gulf South Conference foe Delta State (1-3) on Monday, November 29 at 7 p.m. inside the W.T. Watson Center. It will be the final non-league affair for the Muleriders this season. Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.