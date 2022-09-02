CROSSETT – Magnolia defeated Crossett 49-6 on Friday in a non-conference football game, avenging a 15-3 loss last season.
Magnolia scored on the opening drive from its own 10. B.J. Curry had the big gain on the drive with a 51-yard run to the Crossett 27.
Jacob Hebert took a pitch out from quarterback Dalen Blanchard and ran 26 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point with 9:44 left in the first quarter.
Crossett scored on the first play of the second quarter with a 1-yard run by quarterback Max Brooks. Christian Mondragon’s PAT attempt hit the left upright as Magnolia led 7-6.
Magnolia’s Ke’erian Smith returned the kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Sanchez’ extra point with 11:41 left in the second quarter made the score 14-6.
Magnolia scored again after Hebert made another 26-yard run to the Crossett 17. Blanchard ran a 12-yard touchdown with 6:07 left in the second. Sanchez kicked the PAT for a 21-6 Magnolia lead.
The Panthers scored on their first possession of the second half after the Eagles could not get out of their territory. Magnolia got into scoring position thanks to runs of 33 yards by Hebert, 14 yards by Curry and 9 yards by Dakota Dismuke.
Blanchard scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 9:19 left in the third quarter. Sanchez’ boot put Magnolia up 35-6.
Magnolia’s next scoring drive featured a 27-yard Curry run to the Crossett 2. Ryder Jackson ran for his first touchdown of the season with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Sanchez kick gave Magnolia a 42-6 lead and put the mercy rule into effect.
Panthers Coach Mark King let Magnolia reserves finish the game, and they did not disappoint.
Sophomore quarterback Antonio Brooks led the Panthers more than 60 yards. Jamian Young scored on a 4-yard run with 5:10 to play. Sanchez kicked the extra point for a 49-6 lead.
Condarius Waller recovered a fumble for Magnolia at the Crossett 33. Magnolia ran out the clock.
Crossett dropped to 0-2.
Magnolia, 2-0, has an open date next week. The Panthers host the Wynne Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. Friday, September 16 in their first home game, and final non-conference game, of the football season.