Magnolia High School will celebrate on Friday the Panthers’ trip to the quarter-final round of the Class 4A football playoffs.
The Panthers (6-5) will play the Pulaski Academy Bruins (10-1) in Little Rock at 7 p.m.
Students will have a “honk line” that will form at 7:30 p.m. in the visitors’ parking lot of Panther Stadium. Vehicles have to be decorated to be in the honk line.
The line will drive by East Side Elementary School and then proceed to the Panther Arena parking lot.
Drivers who don’t want to be in the honk line, but who want to participate in the decorating contest, may park their vehicles at Panther Arena by 8 a.m. to be judged.
There will also be a campus “bear hunt” starting at 6:30 a.m. Students will look for bears made from construction paper.
There will be prizes in both the bear hunt and the car decorating contests.