Garrion Curry had a Homecoming game most football players can only dream about as Magnolia routed Arkansas High 43-15 on Friday night.
Curry scored four touchdowns, three in the first quarter and all four in the first half. He caught a deflected conversion pass that gave the Panthers a 35-point lead just before halftime, triggering the “mercy rule” that ensured the visiting Razorbacks would have little time for a comeback.
And, oh yeah, he was the escort for 2022 Homecoming Queen Terriona Smith this week.
The victory was Magnolia’s first Class 5A-South win of the season and gives the Panthers a 4-0 record going into next Friday’s road trip against Hot Springs Lakeside. The Rams are 0-3 following a 42-7 conference loss to Camden Fairview. This is the first time Magnolia has been 4-0 since the 2006 season.
Arkansas High fell to 1-3, 0-1.
Magnolia, rather, Curry, scored on the Panthers first three possessions after winning the coin toss and taking the football at midfield following an onside kick.
Curry ran up the middle and cut right, sprinting untouched into the end zone from the 25 with 9:16 to play in the first. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point from quarterback Dalen Blanchard’s hold.
The Razorbacks punted and the Panthers had the ball once again at midfield. Curry cut that distance with a 37-yard run on first down to the Razorbacks 14. Ke’Erian Smith ran for 9 yards. Curry bounced off one defender while rushing around the left side and into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:53 left in the first. Sanchez’ kick was good.
Arkansas High punted again.
Blanchard threw to Devonte Dennis streaking down the left side of the field. The pass gained 32 yards. Curry ran up the middle for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:26 left in the first. Sanchez made the kick.
Arkansas High finally got on the board after Courtland Loudermill took a swing pass from Nate Wall for 11 yards. Loudermill followed up with an 18-yard run.
Wall found Deandre Burnell for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 10:38 left in the half. Wall ran for a two-point conversion as Magnolia led 21-8.
Magnolia punted and Arkansas High took possession at the Razorbacks 25. Faced with a third and 23 after Amarion Stevenson sacked Hall for a 13-yard loss, Loudermill threw a halfback pass to Magnolia’s Devonte Dennis.
Thanks largely to runs up the middle by Blanchard, the Magnolia quarterback led his team to the Arkansas High 13.
In an incredible display of athleticism, Blanchard knocked back two tacklers and while falling down, extended his body and thrust the football over the goal with 5:54 left in the half.
Devin Dunn intercepted another Hall pass and returned it 10 yards to near midfield.
Curry managed to stay in bounds on a 35-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the half. Sanchez kicked the PAT at Magnolia led 35-7.
Kamryn Holloway returned the Magnolia kickoff 45 yards to the Panthers 28. However, Arkansas High was unable to convert and Magnolia had time for one more score in the half.
There were two big plays on the drive. The first was a 29-yard pass from Blanchard to Jacob Kelly. The second was a left sweep that saw Curry break several tackles for 40 yards to the Razorbacks 2. Jace Carter ran 2 yards for the score with 39 seconds left and a 41-8 lead.
Magnolia needed a two-point conversion in order to have a 35-point lead that would make the clock run continuously through the second half.
It almost didn’t happen.
Blanchard took the snap and had good protection in the pocket, but his pass ricocheted off the helmet of Arkansas High’s Kyron Young. The ball flew straight up. Curry alertly stepped out of the end zone, caught the football and pivoted across the goal for the conversion.
There was still more excitement left for Magnolia in the first half.
After the Sanchez kickoff, Loudermill ran 31 yards to the Magnolia 40. With 6 seconds left, Hall’s pass was intercepted by Jacob Hebert at the Magnolia 10. He returned the ball all the way to the Arkansas High 12 before the Razorbacks Deandre Burnell made the tackle.
Ryder Jackson recovered a Razorbacks fumble early in the third quarter, which sent Magnolia reserves in for the remainder of the game.
Loudermill scored on a 6-yard run with 3:29 to play and Hayden Moya kicked the extra point for the final score of 43-15.