New athletic conference alignments have been announced for 2022-2024 by the Arkansas Activities Association.
The most important change for Magnolia is its basketball conference shift from 4A-8 to 4A-7. In 4A-7, the Panthers will compete against Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Malvern and Nashville.
In football, Magnolia will play in a slightly re-aligned 5A South against Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs, Little Rock Parkview, Hot Springs Lakeside and Texarkana.
Here are the new classifications and conferences for 2022-2024:
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7A FOOTBALL
7A Central – Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Jonesboro, Little Rock Central, Little Rock Southwest, North Little Rock.
7A West – Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Fort Smith Southside, Rogers, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, Springdale HarBer.
6A FOOTBALL
6A East – Benton, El Dorado, Greene County Tech, Jacksonville, Little Rock Catholic, Marion, Searcy, Sheridan, Sylvan Hills.
6A West – Greenbrier, Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Mountain Home, Pulaski Academy, Russellville, Siloam Springs, Van Buren.
5A FOOTBALL
5A South – Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs, Little Rock Parkview, Magnolia, Hot Springs Lakeside, Texarkana.
5A Central – Beebe, Maumelle, Little Rock Mills, Morrilton, Pine Bluff, Little Rock Robinson, Vilonia, Watson Chapel, White Hall.
5A East – Batesville, Batesville Southside, Brookland, Forrest City, Nettleton, Paragould, Wynne.
5A West – Alma, Dardanelle, Clarksville, Farmington, Harrison, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian.
4A FOOTBALL
4A-1 – Berryville, Elkins, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest, Huntsville, Lincoln, Ozark.
4A-2 – Bald Knob, Cave City, Harding Academy, Heber Springs, Lonoke, Mountain View, Riverview, Stuttgart.
4A-3 – Blytheville, Gosnell, Harrisburg, Highland, Pocahontas, Rivercrest, Trumann, Jonesboro Westside.
4A-4 – Bauxite, Central Arkansas Christian, Clinton, Dover, Benton Harmony Grove, Lamar, Little Rock Hall, Mayflower, Pottsville.
4A-7 – Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Fountain Lake, Genoa Central, Malvern, Mena, Nashville, Waldron.
4A-8 – Crossett, DeWitt, Dumas, Hamburg, Central-West Helena, McGehee, Monticello, Star City, Warren.
3A FOOTBALL
3A-1 – Booneville, Cedarville, Charleston, Greenland, Hackett, Lavaca, Mansfield, West Fork.
3A-2 – Atkins, Melbourne, Newport, Perryville, Quitman, Salem, Yellville-Summit.
3A-3 – Hoxie, Manila, Osceola, Palestine Wheatley, Piggott, Walnut Ridge.
3A-4 – Centerpoint, Danville, Glen Rose, Jessieville, Magnet Cove, Paris, Two Rivers.
3A-5 – Fouke, Gurdon, Horatio, Junction City, Parkers Chapel, Prescott, Smackover.
3A-6 – Barton, Dollarway, Drew Central, Fordyce, Camden Harmony Grove, Lake Village Lakeside, Rison.
2A FOOTBALL
2A-1 – Bigelow, Conway Christian, Decatur, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Magazine, Mountainburg.
2A-3 – Clarendon, Cross County, Des Arc, Earle, East Poinsett County, Lee County, Marked Tree, McCrory.
2A-3 – Dierks, Foreman, Lafayette County, Mineral Springs, Mount Ida, Murfreesboro.
2A-4 – Baptist Prep, Bearden, Carlisle, Episcopal Collegiate, England, Hampton.
8-MAN FOOTBALL
The Arkansas Activities Association does not sanction 8-man football in the state, but a growing number of schools in many classifications are opting for it. This is the list of schools currently set to play 8-man football in 2022. The AAA may list these football schools in other classifications.
2A-North – Augusta, Brinkley, Cedar Ridge, Decatur, KIPP-Blytheville, Midland, Rector, Western Yell County.
2A-South – Cutter-Morning Star, Hermitage, KIPP-Delta, Marvell-Elaine, Mountain Pine, Spring Hill, Strong-Huttig, Woodlawn.
3A – Little Rock Episcopal, Little Rock Hall, Marshall, Rosebud, Subiaco Academy.
Other schools moving into 8-man football: Genoa Central, Fountain Lake, Izard County.
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6A BASKETBALL
Central – Bryant, Cabot, Little Rock Central, Conway, Jonesboro, North Little Rock, Southwest Little Rock.
West – Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Har-Ber, Heritage, Fort Smith Northside, Rogers, Fort Smith Southside, Springdale.
5A BASKETBALL
East – Batesville, Greene County Tech, Marion, Nettleton, Paragould, Searcy, Valley View, West Memphis.
West – Alma, Greenbrier, Greenwood, Harrison, Mountain Home, Russellville, Siloam Springs, Van Buren.
Central – Beebe, Catholic MSM, eStem, Jacksonville, Little Rock Christian (girls), Maumelle, Little Rock Parkview, Sylvan Hills, Vilonia.
South – Benton, El Dorado, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Lake Hamilton Hot Springs Lakeside, Pine Bluff, Sheridan, Texarkana, White Hall.
4A BASKETBALL
4A-1 – Berryville, Farmington, Gentry, Gravette, Huntsville, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian.
4A-4 – Clarksville, Dardanelle, Fountain Lake, Mena, Morrilton, Ozark, Pottsville, Subiaco Academy, Waldron.
4A-5 – Bauxite, Clinton, Heber Springs, Little Rock Hall, LISA Academy, Little Rock Christian (boys), Lonoke, Pulaski Academy, Pulaski Robinson.
4A-3 – Blytheville, Brookland, Forrest City, Highland, Pocahontas, Batesville Southside, Trumann, Westside Consolidated, Wynne.
4A-7 – Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Magnolia, Malvern, Nashville.
4A-8 – Crossett, Hamburg, Monticello, Little Rock Mills, Star City, Stuttgart, Warren, Watson Chapel.
North Region – 4A-1 and 4A-4.
East Region – 4A-3 and 4A-5.
South Region – 4A-7 and 4A-8.
3A BASKETBALL
3A-1 – Bergman, Elkins, Flippin, Green Forest, Lincoln, Valley Springs, West Fork.
3A-4 – Booneville, Cedarville, Charleston, Cossatot River, Danville, Hackett, Paris, Two Rivers.
3A-2 – Cave City, Hoxie, Melbourne, Mountain View, Newport, Salem, Tuckerman, Walnut Ridge.
3A-3 – Corning, Gosnell, Harrisburg, Manila, Osceola, Piggott, Rivercrest.
3A-5 – Atkins, Baptist Prep, Central Arkansas Christian, Dover, Lamar, Maumelle Charter, Mayflower, Perryville.
3A-6 – Bald Knob, Little Rock Episcopal, Harding Academy, Helena-West Helena, LISA Academy North, Pangburn, Riverview, Rosebud.
3A-7 – Bismarck, Centerpoint, Fouke, Genoa Central, Glen Rose, Benton Harmony Grove, Jessieville, Prescott.
3A-8 – Camden Harmony Grove, DeWitt, Dollarway, Drew Central, Dumas, Lake Village Lakeside, McGehee, Smackover.
Region 1 – 3A-1 and 3A-4.
Region 2 – 3A-2 and 3A-3.
Region 3 -- 3A-5 and 3A-6.
Region 4 – 3A-7 and 3A-8.
2A BASKETBALL
2A-1 – Cotter, Eureka Springs, Greenland, Haas Hall-Bentonville, Haas Hall-Rogers, Haas Hall-Springdale, Lifeway Christian, Ozark Mountain, Yellville.
2A-4 – Future School-Fort Smith, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Lavaca, Mansfield, Magazine, Mountainburg, Western Yell County.
2A-2 – Cedar Ridge, Izard County, Marshall, Mount Vernon-Enola, Quitman, Sloan Hendrix, South Side Bee Branch, White County Central.
2A-5 – Bigelow, Conway Christian, Conway St. Joseph, Cutter Morning Star, England, Jacksonville Lighthouse, Magnet Cove, Mountain Pine, Poyen.
2A-3 – Bay, Buffalo Island Central, Cross County, Earle, Marmaduke, Rector, Riverside, East Poinsett County.
2A-6 – Barton, Carlisle, Des Arc, Hazen, KIPP Delta-Helena, Marianna, McCrory, Palestine Wheatley.
2A-7 – Alcorn, Caddo Hills, Dierks, Foreman, Horatio, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill.
2A-8 – Fordyce, Gurdon, Junction City, Ouachita, Parkers Chapel, Rison, Woodlawn.
West Region – 2A-1 and 2A-4.
North Region – 2A-3 and 2A-6.
Central Region – 2A-3 and 2A-2.
South Region – 2A-7 and 2A-8.
1A BASKETBALL
1A-1W – County Line, Decatur, Mulberry, NW Arkansas Classical, Ozark Catholic, St. Paul, Thaden, The New School.
1A-1E – Alpena, Deer, Jasper, Kingston, Lead Hill, Mount Judea, Oark, Omaha.
1A-2 – Calico Rock, Concord, Norfork, Rural Special, Shirley, Timbo, Viola, Green Forest West Side.
1A-3 – Armorel, Crowley’s Ridge, Hillcrest, KIPP-Blytheville, Mammoth Spring, Marked Tree, Maynard, Ridgefield.
1A-4 – Arkansas School for the Deaf, Guy Perkins, Nemo Vista, Sacred Heart, Scranton, Wonderview.
1A-5 – Augusta, Bradford, Brinkley, Clarandon, Marvell-Elaine, Midland, Scott Charter.
1A-7 – Blevins, Bradley, Kirby, Lafayette County, Mineral Springs, Mount Ida, Oden, Taylor, Umpire.
1A-8 – Bearden, Dermott, Emerson, Hampton, Hermitage, Nevada County, SE Arkansas Prep-Pine Bluff, Strong.
Region 1 – 1A-1W and 1A-1E.
Region 2 – 1A-2 and 1A-3.
Region 3 – 1A-4 and 1A-5.
Region 4 – 1A-7 and 1A-8.