The Magnolia School District has hired its new girls basketball coach.
Keysha Hill, the junior high girls coach at Hot Springs Junior Academy, takes over the program from Shanae Williams.
Williams left Magnolia after a single season for a similar position in Bryant. Williams led Magnolia through an unbeaten season in Class 4A-8, and an overall record of 23-6. Magnolia lost a quarter-final game to Farmington in the Class 4A State Tournament.
Hill is no stranger to Magnolia. She played women’s basketball for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders and graduated in 2011 with a degree in physical education, wellness and leisure. During her senior year, Hill made the Great American Conference Academic Honor Roll.
“I am ecstatic to announce this new journey,” Hill said on her Facebook page. “I prayed and asked God to order my steps because this year has been a mental and physical battle for me. Not knowing all along, he had something amazing brewing. My God is an on-time God and my road leads to Magnolia and I am ready!”
“To the Magnolia community, I am excited to become a part of Panther Nation and I am extremely grateful for the overflow of love and support. I would also like to thank Mr. (John) Ward and Coach (Dyun) Long for this opportunity. Also a major shoutout to Shanae Govan Williams, who has been nothing short of amazing during this process.
“To Hot Springs School District and my Trojan Family, thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn and grow at my pace. I would not be the person and coach that I am if it was not for the amazing colleagues, athletes, and students that I have been blessed with over the years,” Hill said.