Magnolia High plans to field soccer teams for the first time next spring.
The Magnolia School Board’s decision last week to authorize male and female soccer will put junior varsity teams on the Panthers pitch.
Superintendent John Ward said Magnolia will be restricted to junior varsity teams in the 2023-2024 season because it will enter the sport in the middle of the Arkansas Activities Association’s two-year conference cycle.
The AAA will realign conferences for all sports later this year for the 2024-2026 seasons, so it is not certain into which conference Magnolia will fall. The 2024-2025 season will be the first in which Magnolia will be eligible to compete for a conference title.
Magnolia’s status as the second largest school in Class 4A by enrollment is no guarantee of success. The Magnolia district has never had a soccer program, and the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia has been unable to form youth soccer teams in recent years due to lack of interest.
And the futbol Panthers will find the regional competition stiff. De Queen is the region’s soccer powerhouse, winning both the boys’ and girls’ conference titles this year. The Leopards also won the Class 4A boys’ soccer championship in 2023.
However, Ward said Magnolia students have expressed sufficient interest to place both male and female teams on the pitch. They will be coached by Michael Youngblood and Callum Graham.
Here are the current alignments for Class 4A soccer in Arkansas:
4A South
Boys -- Arkadelphia, Bauxite, Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Malvern, Mena, Morrilton, Nashville.
Girls – Arkadelphia, Bauxite, Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Malvern, Mena, Morrilton, Nashville.
4A East
Boys -- Crossett, Hamburg, Lonoke, Mills University, Monticello, Star City, Stuttgart, Warren.
Girls – Crossett, Hamburg, Lonoke, Mills University, Monticello, Star City, Stuttgart, Warren.
4A North
Boys -- Brookland, Harding Academy, Heber Springs, Lisa Academy West, Robinson, Southside, Westside, Wynne.
Girls – Brookland, Harding Academy, Heber Springs, Lisa Academy West, Robinson, Southside, Westside, Wynne
4A West
Boys -- Berryville, Clarksville, Dardanelle, Farmington, Gentry, Huntsville, Prairie Grove.
Girls – Berryville, Clarksville, Dardanelle, Farmington, Gentry, Huntsville, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian.