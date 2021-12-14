Coach Jake Monden has resigned as head football coach and assistant athletic director at Camden Fairview.
He has been hired as the head football coach at Moore High School, Moore, OK.
The Camden Fairview School District said in a statement that Coach Monden has worked hard to rebuild the Cardinals football program.
“His dedication and commitment to Camden Fairview football showed in the outstanding performances of our Cardinal football players throughout the past six seasons. During the 2021 season, the Cardinals went 10-2 and won the 5A South conference championship. We are grateful for Coach Monden’s time at Camden Fairview and excited to build on the strong foundation he has laid for Camden Fairview football.”
In the past six years, Monden’s teams had a 5-1 record against Magnolia.
Monden will take over a Moore Lions squad that was 7-3 in 2021.