Two Magnolia High School seniors will continue their football careers to the college level.
Defensive end Demarion Wesson and running back Garrion (B.J.) Curry signed football letters on intent at a ceremony in the MHS Freshman Academy Wednesday morning.
Wesson will play for the Arkansas Tech University Wonder Boys next fall, and Curry will play for the Golden Lions of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Wesson was Magnolia's third-leading tackler on the team with 44 and pressured the quarterback on 16 occasions. He was chosen first-team all-conference and finished second in voting for the league's Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Curry's career was just as impressive. B.J. had 4,523 career rushing yards or an average 1,500 yards rushing per season. He also had 61 career touchdowns. Last season, he rushed for 2,144 yards or an average of 200 yards per game. Curry is a three-time all-state and all-conference player and will compete in the high school all-star game this summer.