Berry

Tylaa Berry has inked an agreement to run track at Southern Arkansas University.

Magnolia High School senior Tylaa Berry recently signed a letter of intent with Southern Arkansas University to run track in the next academic year.

During her high school career, Berry helped lead the Lady Panthers to one State Runner-up and two Conference Championships and had numerous AAU track accomplishments.

As a sprinter, Tylaa participated in the 100 Meter, 200 Meter, 4x100 Meter Relay, and the 4 x 200 Meter Relay. She also earned over 160 individual points and over 125 relay points for the Lady Panthers.

