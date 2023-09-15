WYNNE – Extraordinary ball control allowed the Wynne Yellowjackets to pick up their first victory of the season on Friday, beating Magnolia 35-0.
Wynne improved to 1-2, but its losses came against teams in higher classifications. Magnolia is 2-1 and travels to TexARKana next week to start Class 5A-South play.
Wynne rushed 60 times for 289 yards. Magnolia has 23 rushes for 102 yards. The Yellowjackets controlled the football for 36 of the 48 minutes, and had 22 first downs to the Panthers 3.
The Yellowjackets took the lead with a 1-yard run by quarterback John Watson with 6:05 left in the first quarter.
A Magnolia offside penalty presented Wynne with an option to go for two points. Dante Smith was stopped by the Panthers defense.
After Magnolia was unable to get a first down following the recovery of an onside kick, Wynne scored on a 4-yard run by Cam Smith. Magnolia was again offside on the extra point try, and Dante Smith ran for the conversion. Wynne led 14-0 with 6:43 left in the half.
William Watson recovered a Magnolia fumble at the 50. John Watson ran for his second 1-yard touchdown. Braydon Maddox kicked the extra point with 1:04 left in the half for a 21-0 lead.
Wynne and Magnolia both had one player ejected on separate unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as the half ended.
Wynne took the second half kickoff at its own 5 and ran more than 9 minutes off the clock before Magnolia got control on downs at its own 21. But Wynne got the ball back when Magnolia failed to make a first down.
Cam Smith scored on a 6-yard run with 10:35 left in the game. Maddox’s PAT was good as Wynne led 28-0.
Amare Roach provided Magnolia’s only spark with a 41-yard run, giving the Panthers a first down at the Yellowjackets 38. But Magnolia turned the ball over on downs.
Dante Smith scored from the 2 with 1:16 to play. Maddox’s PAT was good.
Magnolia beat Wynne 21-7 last year at Panther Stadium.