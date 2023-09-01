Magnolia hosts the Crossett Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Panther Stadium.
The Panthers beat Nashville 48-20 last Friday in the non-conference opener for both teams. CLICK HERE to see the game story.
Tonight's game is also a non-conference battle between traditional early-season rivals. Last week, Crossett traveled to Glen Rose and beat the Beavers, 39-38.
This story contains several photos of the Magnolia-Nashville game taken by Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com.