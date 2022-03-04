Magnolia came from behind and roasted the Lonoke Jackrabbits with an 18-2 third-quarter run, as the girls won their first-round game 55-37 Thursday night in the Arkansas High School Class 4A Basketball Tournament at Panther Arena in Magnolia.
The Magnolia girls, Class 4A-8 champions and 23-5 overall, will put themselves on the line at 4 p.m. Sunday against the best team in the tournament, the 31-1 Farmington Cardinals. The winner advances to the semi-final round on Monday.
In other games during the tournament’s opening session in Magnolia:
Girls
Gentry Pioneers (29-6) 49, Bauxite Miners (23-12) 37. Gentry plays Pulaski Academy (23-8) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Boys
Shiloh Christian (12-20) 41, Fountain Lake (28-5) 40. Shiloh won on a foul shot with less than a second remaining. Shiloh plays Mills University School (21-7) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Blytheville Chickasaws (26-7) 50, Watson Chapel Warriors (20-10) 39. Blytheville will play the Farmington Cardinals (30-1) at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Four more first-round games will be today in Panther Arena.
Girls
Wynne Yellowjackets (23-7) versus Harrison Goblins (12-14), 4 p.m. The winner plays the Nashville Scrappers at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Prairie Grove Tigers (17-13) versus Star City Bulldogs (23-7), 7 p.m. The winner plays the Highland Rebels (18-7) at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Boys
Robinson Senators (16-12) versus Harrison Goblins (16-15), 5:30 p.m. The winner plays the Magnolia Panthers (26-0) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Berryville Bobcats (25-7) versus Arkadelphia Badgers (25-4), 8:30 p.m. The winner plays the Forrest City Mustangs (15-7) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The semi-final round will be Monday. The semi-final winners advance to the Class 4A championship game next week at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
On Thursday, Lonoke jumped to an early 6-2 lead against Magnolia until senior guard Kelcy Lamkin sank a bucket and a foul, then two more foul shots on the next trip, for a 7-6 Magnolia lead. For most of the first half, it was a matter of the Panthers chasing the Jackrabbits until Lonoke’s D’Mya Eason hit 3, followed by an Anastasia Paschal basket that put the Jackrabbits up 21-13.
Magnolia battled back with a Bracelynn Glover basket, and four points from the line by Lamkin and then Kishaliya Doss.
Lonoke led 22-19 at halftime.
Coach Shanae Williams’ Panthers dominated the second half after a pair of free throws by Lamkin, and a Lamkin basket that took the lead for Magnolia at 23-33. Lonoke’s Eason scored, but as it turned out, it was the Jackrabbit’s only score of the third quarter.
Magnolia’s Glover was a tower under the basket for the Panthers, reliably tossing up twos from her spot in the lane all night. Magnolia took a 25-24 lead on one such basket.
But it was Beaunca Willis who turned out to be the big factor for Magnolia in the third quarter. She nailed two consecutive three-pointers from the same spot to the left of the hoop. These were her only points of the night, but they broke open the game for the Panthers.
Buckets came in quick succession from Glover, Janayi Baker and Doss, and Magnolia led 37-24 after three.
Magnolia outscored Lonoke 18-13 in the fourth quarter.
Doss scored three baskets. Lamkin and Doss both hit two from the foul line. Lonoke went on a small run as Coach Williams let some of Magnolia’s reserves into the game.
With Magnolia leading 49-35, Doss was knocked to the floor. She got up and hit both foul shots.
Glover and Baker ended the scoring with two final baskets and a 55-37 Magnolia win.
Glover led Magnolia with 18 points. Doss had 16, Lamkin 13, Willis 6 and Baker 2.
Eason led Lonoke with 18. Ky Wilson and Kaleigh Thompson had 8 each. Tyesha James had 5.