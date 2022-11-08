Magnolia Panthers fans who plan to attend Friday night’s football playoff game against the Pulaski Robinson Senators must buy their tickets online.
The game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Senators Stadium in Little Rock.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets through GoFan.
Tickets are $7 for ages 5 and older.
Tickets must be presented on a smartphone for entry.
Printed tickets will not be accepted. Arkansas Activities Association and lifetime AAA passes will be accepted.
Joe T. Robinson High School and Senators Stadium is located on Cantrell Road (Arkansas Highway 10) about 5.5 miles west of Interstate 430.
The Senators, after losing their first game of the 2021 season 60-28 to Pulaski Academy, won 14 straight to claim the Arkansas Class 5A title, including a 42-14 thumping of Shiloh Christian in the championship game.
The 2022 Senators are 9-1 – again, losing their first game of the season 55-29 to Pulaski Academy but having ripped through the Class 5A-Central opponents to earn a No. 1 seed against No. 4 seed Magnolia.
Magnolia made it to the second round of the 2021 playoffs before falling 56-25 to Pulaski Academy for a 6-6 season record.
The Panthers charged off the line at the start of the 2022 season, starting 5-0 while picking up conference wins against Arkansas High and Hot Springs Lakeside. Then, Magnolia ran into the heart of the Class 5A-South schedule, falling to Camden Fairview, Hot Springs and Little Rock Parkview. They rallied for big late-season wins against De Queen and Hope for a 4-3 conference record, and 7-3 overall.
CLICK HERE to see the Class 5A playoff bracket.