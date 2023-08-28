Farmers Bank & Trust has launched its “Snap Your Team” campaign.
A new concept for the bank this year, Farmers Bank has initiated school spirit Snapchat filters for local high schools and universities.
Anyone can access and use the Snapchat filters for free by scanning the QR code in the Farmers Bank & Trust football program ads. CLICK HERE for another option.
Fans may also search for their school within their Snapchat filters.
Filters include a variety of school spirit mascot hats and team colors face paint. The filters were created locally with Southern Arkansas University professors and students.
The 24 schools included this year are Arkansas High, Ashdown, Benton, Broken Bow, Bryant, Camden, Chisum, De Queen, Hope, Idabel, Liberty Eylau, Magnolia, Malvern, Mineral Springs, Nashville, New Boston, Paris, TX, Pleasant Grove, Prairiland, Prescott, Prosper, Southern Arkansas University, Spring Hill, and Texas High.
“We are always looking for ways to be more than a logo on your debit card or more than a bank in our communities,” said Rachael Potter, director of Marketing at Farmers Bank & Trust. “Supporting local education and athletics with our Snap Your Team campaign investment is a new, exciting way for Farmers Bank & Trust to help cheer on our teams and families.”
To further show school spirit, Farmers Bank & Trust has a collection of over 50 school mascot instant-issue debit cards available for local high schools, colleges, and universities in their Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma footprint. Visit a Farmers Bank & Trust branch or open an account online to receive a school mascot debit card.