Magnolia beat Crossett 65-24 on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.
The game opened the basketball season for the Magnolia boys. It extended the Panthers’ current win streak to 30 games following an undefeated season and Class 4A championship – the third in four years.
The Panthers led 33-15 at halftime.
The Magnolia boys travel to Monticello for the Drew Central Classic on Saturday, and hit the road again for a December 8 game at North Caddo and a December 16 game at New Boston, TX.
Their next home game is December 22 against El Dorado.
The December 22 date is also the Lady Panthers’ next home game.