NASHVILLE -- Nashville took an early lead Friday night but Magnolia responded with three unanswered touchdowns, leading to a 35-27 win in the first non-conference game of the football season.
Scrappers quarterback Sloan Perrin ran for a 50-yard touchdown with 9:54 left in the first quarter. Obed Aguilar kicked the extra point.
Magnolia’s B.J. Curry came back with two touchdowns on handoffs from quarterback Dalen Blanchard. The first was a 46-yard run down the home sideline with 6:57 left in the first. The second was an 8-yard run on first and goal with 51 seconds left in in the first. Braden Sanchez kicked both extra points.
Magnolia’s defense came up with a big play with 11:08 left in the half. Devin Dunn jumped up to intercept a Perrin pass and had nothing but 88 yards of open field ahead. Sanchez kicked the PAT.
Nashville’s Tre Hopkins scored on a 3-yard run with 8:52 left in the half. The PAT failed and Magnolia led 21-13.
The Scrappers were driving when the Panthers Tre’john Parker recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 5. Magnolia held onto the football long enough for the clock to run out the first half.
Nashville’s Fernando Perez recovered a fumbled pitch at the Magnolia 36 midway through the third quarter. Hopkins ran 26 yards and Malik Matthews scored on a 10-yard run. The Scrappers were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and bobbled the PAT try, allowing Magnolia to retain a 21-19 lead with 6:54 left in the third quarter.
Magnolia got breathing space with a 74-yard run by Jacob Hebert around the right end 3:01 left in the third quarter. Sanchez PAT gave Magnolia Panthers a 28-19 lead over Nashville.
Nashville answered with a 44-yard pass from Perrin to Matthews with 39 seconds left in the third. Perrin ran for a two-point conversion to cut Magnolia’s lead to 28-27.
Magnolia’s Curry ran for 50 yards on a first-down play into Nashville territory. But faced with a third and 21, Nashville batted down a pass and Magnolia had to punt. Sanchez punted to the Scrappers 20.
Magnolia’s defense, and penalties, pushed Nashville backwards and the Scrappers punted. Curry returned the kick 35 yards to the Nashville 17.
On first and goal at the Nashville 7, Dakota Dismuke ran to the 4. Blanchard gained 2 yards. Curry lost 1 yard to the Nashville 4. Blanchard rolled out on fourth down but could find no receivers and was tackled at the Nashville 15.
Magnolia got the ball back on downs. Curry scored his third TD on a 38-yard run around the left side with 2:58 to play. Sanchez booted the extra point as Magnolia led 35-27.
Jase Carter picked off a Perrin pass and returned the interception to the Nashville 22. Magnolia ran out the clock.
Class 4A Nashville, which finished the 2021 season 4-6, plays Hope next week.
Magnolia, 6-6 last year, travels to Crossett on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Crossett was a 38-28 loser to Glen Rose on Friday night.