The Maranatha Baptist School of El Dorado won their conference openers at home Friday night against New Horizons Christian Academy.
The junior high volleyball Eagles began the night with a 2-0 sweep. Jessica Hopson led the team with 18 serves, 12 aces; while Arlington Weido had 14 serves with 6 aces. Carley Gilkey led the team in kills with three.
The senior high girls also posted a 2-0 win, with Kaeci Bishop leading the team in serves with 15. Natalie Burns brought in four kills.
Both volleyball teams play again at home on November 12.
The senior high basketball Eagles posted a 44-31 victory. Roman Mullinax put up 16 points, shooting 100% from both the three-point line (4 for 4) and in free throws. He was followed by Caleb Hopson with 7 points.
The senior boys improve to 4-0 on the season, 1-0 in conference play.