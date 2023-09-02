Five Magnolia players scored touchdown – all on the ground – as the Panthers beat the Crossett Eagles 45-17 in non-conference football at Panther Stadium.
Magnolia took its first possession 56 yards to the Crossett 11 before the drive ran out of steam. Magnolia turned the ball over on downs after Crossett’s Jackson Mills and Arnold Williams dropped Panthers quarterback Antonio Brooks for a 1-yard loss at the Crossett 11.
A Crossett punt gave Magnolia great position at midfield. Brooks passed to Dakota Dismuke, who was wide open on the right side. Dismuke was forced out of bounds at the Crossett 1 following the 43-yard play. Amare Roach scored the touchdown with 2:07 left in the first period. The extra point kick was blocked.
Crossett’s Max Brooks – who was also the Eagles quarterback -- answered with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 11:02 left in the second quarter. Blake Burford kicked the extra point for a 7-6 Eagles lead.
Magnolia fans didn’t have long to despair. Lemeul Martin returned the Crossett kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown with 10:49 left in the second. The two-point conversion failed but Magnolia led 12-7.
Crossett closed the gap on a 33-yard field goal by Brandon Urbina.
After trading possessions Magnolia’s Martin returned an interception to the Crossett 24. Quarterback Antonio Brooks scored on an 18-yard run with 3:53 left in the half. Magnolia led 18-10 after the conversion failed.
Magnolia’s Ty’Lee Biddle recovered a fumble to get the ball back at the Crossett 31. Jamieon Young rushed 23 yards and two plays later, scored on a 3-yard run with 2:42 left in the half.
Ke’Marion Burton intercepted a Crossett pass and threw a lateral back to teammate Braden Purifoy, who ran to the Eagles 41. However, Magnolia was unable to score as time ran out in the half with a 24-10 Magnolia lead.
The Panthers took the second half kickoff and drove 69 yards. The big play on the drive was a 44-yard run by Malvin Cross to the Crossett 15. Ryderius Moore took four consecutive handoffs from Brooks and scored from 1 yard out with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point for a 31-10 Magnolia lead.
After Magnolia regained the ball after a punt, Crossett’s Taylin Paskel returned an interception 35 yards to the Magnolia 21. Magnolia’s George Jackson and Biddle sacked Crossett’s Brooks for a 10-yard loss but on fourth down, Brooks passed complete to Paskel at the Magnolia 4.
Isiah Bunton was stopped for no gain.
On third and goal at the Magnolia 4, Brooks tossed incomplete to his left. In the process, a Panthers defender leveled an Eagles receiver near the Crossett sideline, and a Magnolia player was knocked into the Crossett bench. This led to a brief fight between a few players that was quickly broken up by coaches and players on both teams.
One player from both squads was ejected, and both teams had offsetting sportsmanship penalties.
Crossett’s Brooks ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the next play. Urbina kicked the extra point with 2:23 left in the third quarter. It was Crossett’s last score of the night.
On Crossett’s next possession, Brooks passed to Max Taunton. Taunton was hit hard by Magnolia’s Braden Purifoy and fumbled. Kevin Carter recovered for the Panthers.
Dakota Dismuke converted a fourth down with a 25-yard run to the Crossett 9. But Magnolia fumbled at the Crossett 3 and the Eagles Blake Burford recovered.
Two plays and four yards later, Magnolia’s George Jackson recovered a fumble.
Jamieon Young scored on a 1-yard run with 6:17 to play. Sanchez kicked the PAT.
Magnolia got one more touchdown when Kaleb Roach ran for a 56-yard score. Sanchez’ PAT made the final 45-17.
Magnolia improves to 2-0 and Crossett is 1-1. The Panthers have an open date this Friday before traveling to Wynne on September 15 for their final non-conference game.