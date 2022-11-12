LITTLE ROCK – Early Magnolia turnovers repeatedly gave Joe T. Robinson great field position Friday night as the defending state champion Senators voted the Panthers out of the Class 5A football playoffs, 51-15.
Robinson had a 23-point lead before Magnolia got on the board just before halftime when Chucky Dennis returned an intercepted pass 7 yards for a touchdown.
Magnolia also scored on a safety and a 66-yard run by Garrion Curry, but they came long after the issue was decided on a cold, wet night in west Little Rock.
Magnolia’s season ended with a 7-4 season record. The Panthers got into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Class 5A-South on the strength of a 4-3 conference record – their fourth time in the championship tournament under four-year head coach Mark King.
Trouble came early for Magnolia. Jacob Hebert lost the handle on a pitch from quarterback Dalen Blanchard. The ball bounced backwards 17 yards before it was recovered by Robinson’s Jay Dodson at the Magnolia 16. Robinson scored on a 3-yard Brandon Greil run. John Tait’s PAT with 7:42 left in the first period gave Robinson a 7-0 lead.
After a Magnolia punt, Robinson’s Gabriel Bonner got outside and ran for 32 yards to the Panthers 16. Magnolia’s Fred Davis came up with a big stop on Bonner, and two incomplete passes led to a 22-yard field goal by Robinson’s Tait with 2:02 left in the first.
Disaster struck Magnolia after the kickoff. Robinson’s Dylan Hunt stripped Curry of the football and ran for a 20-yard scoring play. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Curry fumbled and Robinson’s Ian Dietz recovered at the Magnolia 31. The Senators scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 13-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Quintin Murphy Jr. to Noah Freeman. Tait’s PAT gave Robinson a 23-0 lead.
A wild exchange of possessions followed.
Magnolia seemed to start finding its footing when Blanchard threw a 41-yard pass to Dennis at the Robinson 19. But a Blanchard fumble turned over the ball at the Robinson 16.
An apparent 66-yard touchdown run by Robinson’s Dodson was called back by a penalty.
Magnolia’s Fred Davis recovered a Murphy fumble and returned the ball 19 yards to the Robinson 47. Soon after, a face mask penalty gave Magnolia a first down at the Robinson 16.
Evans O’Laimey stopped the Magnolia drive with an interception at the Robinson 2.
The Senators demonstrated some contempt for the Panthers’ defense at that point, and paid for it. Murphy passed out of the end zone but Chucky Dennis reached up at the 7-yard line, snagged the football and strolled into the end zone for Magnolia’s first touchdown. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point.
But with 7 seconds left in the half, Murphy lobbed a 48-yard pass to Bonner, who fought past three Magnolia defenders to work his way into the end zone. Tait’s holder, O’Laimey, took the PAT snap and ran for the conversion and Robinson’s 31-7 halftime lead.
Murphy scored on a 10-yard run with 7:57 left in the third quarter.
After Magnolia gave up the ball on downs at the Robinson 23, the Senators were unable to get a first down. Tait came on to punt but the snap sailed over his head and into the middle of the end zone. He kicked the rolling ball through the back of his own end zone for a Magnolia safety.
Hebert returned the Robinson kickoff 16 yards to the Magnolia 34. Garrion Curry, Magnolia’s leading rusher who was kept bottled up by Robinson most of the night, finally had a chance to show what he could do. He took Blanchard’s handoff around the left side and sprinted past defenders 66 yards for a touchdown with 1:29 left in the third. A conversion run failed and Magnolia’s scoring was over for the night.
Robinson scored two more touchdowns. Greil ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 8:14 left. B.J. Martin threw a 21-yard TD to Kaleb James. Magnolia’s Demarion Wesson blocked Tait’s final extra point attempt with 4:03 left.