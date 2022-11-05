Magnolia tuned up for its fourth consecutive Class 5A football playoff appearance on Friday with a 70-21 win against Hope.
The Panthers (4-3 Class 5A-South, 7-3 overall) will travel to Little Rock Joe T. Robinson for the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Senators finished the regular season 8-0 in Class 5A Central and 9-1 overall for the No. 1 seed. Magnolia is a No. 4 seed.
Magnolia has made the playoffs ever year since Mark King took over as head coach in 2019.
Hope (1-6, 1-9) exceeded expectations early in the game as the Bobcats kept pace with the Panthers in the first quarter, which dragged on for 50 minutes and saw seven touchdowns scored.
The kickoff time was moved up to 5 p.m. due to a forecast for severe weather later in the evening. There was light rain during the second half that was shortened due to the mercy rule.
With one exception, Magnolia’s starters were in the end zone on three plays or less before turning the offense over their back-ups late in the second quarter.
Hope surprised Magnolia at the kickoff, when Kaleo Anderson recovered Sergio Martinez’ onside kick. But the Bobcats got no further than the Magnolia 43 before turning the ball over on downs.
Magnolia’s Garrion Curry scored on a 41-yard run with 9:47 left in the first. Brandon Sanchez kicked the first of his 10 consecutive extra points as Magnolia led 7-0.
Fred Davis recovered a fumble on Magnolia’s next drive. Two plays later, Curry scored on a 53-yard run with 9:02 left in the first.
Chucky Dennis ended Hope’s next reception with an interception at midfield that he returned to the Hope 15. However, a penalty moved the ball back to the Hope 35, and Hope’s K.D. Gulley recovered a Magnolia fumble at the Hope 24.
Two plays later, Hope quarterback Tyler Patterson lofted a 75-yard touchdown pass to Triston Young, who was alone behind the Panthers secondary. Martinez kicked the PAT.
Magnolia answered two plays later when Curry ran 43 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 5:21 left in the first for a 21-7 Magnolia lead.
Hope put together an 11-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Patterson threw a 1-yard strike to Issac Love with 2:29 left in the first.
Magnolia’s Ke’erian Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards to the Hope 3 before he was forced out of bounds. Smith, now at halfback, swept left for a 3-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first.
Hope got off a 57-yard punt at the end of its next possession, seeming to pin Magnolia back at its own 16. But after Smith gained nine yards to the 25, he broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds left in the first quarter. Magnolia led 35-14.
Hope punted and Magnolia slowed the pace with a four-play scoring drive. Dalen Blanchard threw a 36-yard touchdown to Smith with 8:15 left in the second half.
After another Hope punt, Curry ran 39 yards before going out of bounds at the Hope 1. He took the ball over from there for his fifth touchdown of the night with 6:45 remaining in the half.
Hope’s next drive ended when Kevin Carter tackled Bobcats punter Martinez at the Hope 6. Blanchard scored on a 2-yard run with 6:01 left in the half and a 56-14 lead.
Hope turned the ball over to Magnolia on downs at the Panthers 46.
Magnolia reserves got in eight plays, with Jace Carter scoring on a 2-yard run with 20 seconds left in the half.
Magnolia’s 49-point lead insured that the second half would be played under the sportsmanship rule with a continuously running clock.
The Panthers did not score on their first possession of the half. The Bobcats took advantage and put up their final points of the game – a 6-yard pass from Patterson to Young. The PAT followed with 1:39 left in the third.
Magnolia’s final score came with 10:28 left to play. Quarterback Antonio Brooks helped his cause with a 26-yard run. The score came on a 33-yard run by J. Young.
The final was 70-21.
Magnolia beat Hope 77-48 last year.
In other playoff games (first team listed is the home team):
Prairie Grove vs. Batesville
Parkview vs. Beebe
Wynne vs. Farmington
Valley View vs. Harrison
Camden Fairview vs. Vilonia
Shiloh Christian vs. Batesville Southside
Little Rock Mills vs. Hot Springs