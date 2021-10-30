Magnolia dethroned De Queen 62-7 on Friday, clinching the No. 2 seed from Class 5A-South in the state playoffs.
The Panthers must still travel to Hope next Friday, but Magnolia’s 4-1 conference mark will be good enough to host a first-round playoff game in two weeks.
De Queen took the game’s opening drive to the Magnolia 29 but Dedarius Jones sacked De Queen’s quarterback for a 9-yard loss on fourth down at the Magnolia 37.
Deraylen Williams picked up 22 yards on Magnolia’s first play from scrimmage. Garrion Curry scored on a sweep around the left side with 3:56 left in the third quarter. J. Todd Baker kicked the extra point from quarterback Dalen Blanchard’s hold.
The second quarter began with a De Queen punt that Kendrick Carey returned 15 yards to midfield. It was a telling start to a 35-point quarter for Magnolia.
Blanchard rushed for 32 yards to the De Queen 6. Williams scored from there on a run up the middle with 11:16 left in the half and a 14-0 Magnolia lead.
Carey took a pitch from Blanchard to the right sideline, then outran everyone for a 40-yard touchdown with 7:37 left in the half. Baker’s PAT was good.
Magnolia blocked a punt and a penalty gave the Panthers first and goal at the De Queen 4. Williams ran over the left side for his second touchdown with 4:21 to play. Baker kicked the PAT.
Curry returned De Queen’s next punt 73 yards but a penalty wiped out the apparent touchdown. But Magnolia still had possession after a penalty at the De Queen 48. for an apparent touchdown, a touchdown with 1:15 left in the half.
Curry rushed for 26 yards to the De Queen 3. Williams was untouched on a run up the middle for his third touchdown. Baker hit the PAT with 36 seconds left in the half.
Fred Davis intercepted a De Queen pass at the Leopards 37, who returned the ball to the 7. Blanchard ran to the 2 and a penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal with 1 second left in the half. Williams scored on the short run as Magnolia took a 42-0 lead at the half.
The mercy rule was in effect for the second half as Magnolia took the kickoff.
The kick rolled to the 11 on the visitor’s sideline, and Kendrick Carey was having trouble running the football down. By the time he did so, De Queen defenders converged on him. Carey ran to the opposite sideline and turned upfield with a couple of teammates to provide blocking. By the time he reached the De Queen 40, there were no more Leopards in sight and Carey cruised into the end zone. Braydon Sanchez’s PAT failed but Magnolia led 48-0.
Carey, who is also Magnolia’s backup quarterback, took the snap and slipped past one tackler in the backfield and ran left past two more for a 73-yard touchdown. Sanchez kicked the PAT from Curry’s hold with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
Magnolia’s final touchdown came on an 86-yard run by Amari Roach run from a Baker Allhands handoff. Sanchez booted his second PAT.
Hope got its only score on a 40-yard pass from Garrett Matthews to Manny Hernandez. Edwin Baltazar kicked the extra point with 50 seconds left.
Magnolia is 4-1 in conference and 4-5 overall.
De Queen fell to 0-5 in conference, 1-8 overall.
In other Class 5A-South games on Friday:
Camden Fairview 31, Hot Springs 28
Hope 43, Arkansas High 19
Next week’s games, which will wrap up the regular season:
Arkansas High at De Queen
Magnolia at Hope
Hot Springs Lakeside at Hot Springs
Camden Fairview, bye
Class 5A-South standings
Team Conference Overall
Camden Fairview 6-0 9-1
Magnolia 4-1 5-4
Hot Springs 3-2 5-4
Hot Springs Lakeside 3-2 4-4
Hope 2-3 2-7
De Queen 0-5 1-8