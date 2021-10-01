Touchdown

Garrion Curry scores a Magnolia touchdown last week against Arkansas High.

 Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Here are the standings in Arkansas Class 5A-South. Week 2 of the conference season is tonight.

Team                             Conference      Overall

Hope                             1-0                  1-4

Magnolia                        1-0                  1-4

Camden Fairview            1-0                  4-1

Hot Springs Lakeside      0-1                  1-3

De Queen                      0-1                  1-4

Arkansas                       0-1                  1-3

Hot Springs                    0-0                 2-2

Last week’s games

Camden Fairview 38, Hot Springs Lakeside 33

Hope 46, De Queen 14

Magnolia 53, Arkansas 24

Hot Springs, bye

Tonight’s games (all games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Arkansas at Camden Fairview

Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia

Hope at Hot Springs

