Here are the standings in Arkansas Class 5A-South. Week 2 of the conference season is tonight.
Team Conference Overall
Hope 1-0 1-4
Magnolia 1-0 1-4
Camden Fairview 1-0 4-1
Hot Springs Lakeside 0-1 1-3
De Queen 0-1 1-4
Arkansas 0-1 1-3
Hot Springs 0-0 2-2
Last week’s games
Camden Fairview 38, Hot Springs Lakeside 33
Hope 46, De Queen 14
Magnolia 53, Arkansas 24
Hot Springs, bye
Tonight’s games (all games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Arkansas at Camden Fairview
Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia
Hope at Hot Springs