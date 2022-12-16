For most people, the 3rd week of December means it’s almost Christmas time. It signifies the last week of school before Christmas Break. For others, it’s time to get serious about Christmas shopping, or trying to figure out how I am going to pay for all the presents under the tree.
For me though, when I think of the 3rd week in December, I think back to the 1980s and early 90s. That was the week of the Southern Arkansas University High School Boys Basketball Tournament.
For basketball fans in south Arkansas, there was no better week than the SAU Boys Tournament week. Before consolidation took away most of the smaller schools in the state, the Mulerider Fieldhouse was the place to be for high school basketball during the 3rd week of December.
There were two divisions each year at the tournament, the “big” schools and the “little” schools. The big school division, or Division 1, consisted of teams like Magnolia, Camden, Fairview, Hope, Arkadelphia, El Dorado and Ashdown among others. Division 2 consisted of mainly schools who have since consolidated with others. McNeil, Waldo, Walker, Chidester, Saratoga, Willisville, Bodcaw, Cale, Village, Stamps, Lewisville and Blevins were some of the regulars that have since consolidated. A few of the schools in the area like Taylor and Emerson who still have their own schools were also regulars.
The tournament was a weeklong affair starting on one Saturday and finishing the next Saturday. There were usually around 7 or 8 games the first Saturday, starting as early as 10 a.m. The games continued throughout the following week, with games played on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday was usually an off day as most of the teams played regular season games on Tuesdays.
My dad, Dr. Jack Harrington, served as official scorekeeper for the tournament, and I didn’t miss very many of the games.
In addition to the teams, there were iconic coaches who were just as big a draw as the teams. I know I will leave some out, but coaches like Jimmy Allen at McNeil, Earl Minnifield at Waldo, William Watson at Walker, Theodore Blake at Lewisville, Leon Richards at Stephens, Ken Allen at Taylor, and Jim Pennington at Emerson were some of the regulars from the smaller schools. Many of these coaches probably participated in 15 or more of the tournaments.
On the big school size, familiar names like Ted Waller of Magnolia and Larry Gore of Fairview were a big part of the tournament.
There were some classic games in the tournament. One game I remember from around 1982 was a game between Summerfield, LA and the Village Indians. Summerfield was the home of future NBA star and Hall of Famer Karl Malone, who was a senior that year. Village was in the final years of having its own school before being consolidated into Magnolia. Summerfield was the defending Class C state champions in Louisiana and would go on to win another championship later that season. They only had one loss all year. It would come at the hands of the Village Indians in the tournament.
A few years later I ran into Karl Malone signing autographs in the mall at Shreveport. I happened to be wearing a SAU shirt and asked him if he remembered playing at SAU in high school. e said he did, and told me a little school beat them and it was the only game they lost in his last 2 years of high school. I almost hated to tell him that Village was not even a school anymore.
Friday night was semi-final night at the tournament, and it must see basketball. There were four games played that night, the semi-finals in each division. If your team played the late game, you better get there by the first game, which started at 4 p.m. It was standing room only the entire night, and hardly anyone left.
In Division 2, the semi-finals would consist of the following; Emerson Pirates, Waldo Bulldogs, Stephens Roadrunners, McNeil Eagles, Walker Hornets, Stamps Yellowjackets or occasionally an upstart from one of the previously mentioned teams.
In the upper division, the cast of characters usually involved the Magnolia Panthers, Fairview Cardinals, Hope Bobcats, Camden Panthers, Arkadelphia Badgers or El Dorado Wildcats. Every now and then another team would slip in there.
The finals would be on Saturday night, many times the final Saturday before Christmas. For the winning teams, it would be maybe the best Christmas present they would receive.
More times than not, there was at least one state championship team to come out of the SAU tournament. Sometimes, the state champions didn’t even win the SAU Tournament. In 1985, Magnolia won their only overall state championship, but did not win the SAU tournament that year. Their only loss came in the semi-finals of the SAU Tournament.
For education, consolidation was a must. But for basketball, well, not so much. Unfortunately, with consolidation of most of the smaller schools in the area, the SAU tournament seemed to run its course by the middle 1990’s. There were not enough teams to field a tournament, and the event ceased to exist.
Even though it has been more than 25 years since the last game of the SAU tournament was played, the memories are still there. When I drive by what is now the W.T. Watson Center in the 3rd week of December, I think back to the time when all of South Arkansas convened in Magnolia for a great week of basketball.