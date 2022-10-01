Magnolia never trailed on Friday as the Panthers picked up a 55-28 win in Hot Springs against the Lakeside Rams.
The Panthers returned two pass interceptions for touchdown as the Rams aired out the football.
The win gave Magnolia a 5-0 record (2-0 in Class 5-A South) and sets up a mid-season showdown at Panther Stadium next Friday against Camden Fairview (4-1, 2-0). The Cardinals beat Arkansas High 21-8 on Friday night.
Lakeside fell to 0-4, 0-2.
Magnolia scored on the first drive with a 20-yard pitch out to Jacob Hebert. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point from Dalen Blanchard’s hold.
Jace Carter returned an interception of a Jacob Hermosillo pass 63 yards for Magnolia’s second touchdown with 8:50 left in first quarter. Sanchez gave Magnolia a 14-0 lead.
Ben Vincent caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hermosillo with 5:43 left in the first. The PAT was good.
Magnolia’s B.J. Curry immediately answered with a 65-yard run round right end with 5:26 left in the first. Sanchez hit the PAT.
Magnolia stopped Lakeside’s next drive cold when Fred Davis tackled Hermosillo on fourth down at the Magnolia 13. But a short punt put Lakeside in scoring position, which came on 30-yard pass from Hermosillo to Landon Matthews. The PAT cut Magnolia’s lead to 21-14.
After Magnolia lost the ball on a fumble, a Kemarion Burton interception gave the Panthers a first down at the Lakeside 22. Blanchard run for a 12-yard touchdown with 6:09 left in the half. Sanchez made the kick.
Magnolia led 28-14 at the half.
Tre’John Parker tackled Hermosillo on a fourth-down pass attempt and the Panthers took over at the Lakeside 43. A penalty moved Magnolia back, but Blanchard threw a 48-yard touchdown to Devonte Dennis for a 35-14 Magnolia lead with 9:56 left in the third.
Skylar Purifoy scored on a 21-yard pass from Hermosillo with 8:17 left in the third.
Magnolia recovered an onside kick.
Blanchard scored on a 1-yard run with 2:51 left in the third period. Sanchez gave Magnolia a 42-21 lead.
Hermosillo threw hard to receiver Luke Lumsden. The ball went straight up and came down into the hands of a galloping Devonte Dennis, who ran unmolested 51 yards for another touchdown. The PAT failed but Magnolia led 48-21.
Hermosillo did complete a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Ballard with 10:31 to play.
Magnolia got its final score after a 21-yard pass from Blanchard to Malvin Cross, followed by a 9-yard Blanchard run to the 1, and a 1-yard Curry touchdown with 4:49 to play. Sanchez booted the PAT for the 55-28 final.