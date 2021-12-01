The Maranatha Baptist Christian School Eagles of El Dorado traveled to Longview, TX on Tuesday evening to take on the Longview Christian Academy Eagles in senior high play.
The Lady Eagles brought home the volleyball win in two sets, winning 25-13 and 25-21. Natalie Burns had 17 serves with 12 aces, while Arlington Weido had 11 serves with 5 aces. Natalie Burns led the attack game with 24 attacks and 11 kills, while Kaeci Bishop fielded 10 digs.
In basketball action, the MBCS Eagles jumped to an early 30-3 first-quarter lead, with a final winning score of 70-26.
Landon Griffin led scoring efforts with 15 points, followed by Dolton Weido and Jack Bishop with 14 each, and Jag Mullinax bringing in 12. The Eagles went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Both senior high teams are competing in the Malvern Winter Invitations later this week in Malvern.