Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2022 1A-6A Centennial Bank high school baseball and softball state finals live from the Benton Schools
Athletic Complex beginning Thursday, May 19, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association.
Games will be available to watch online the week following the finals at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/watch. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings.
The Arkansas high school baseball and softball state finals will air live on AR PBS
Sports at the following times:
Game 1, baseball – Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
Game 2, softball – Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m.
Game 3, baseball – Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m.
Game 4, softball – Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m.
Game 5, softball – Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
Game 6, baseball – Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m.
Game 7, softball – Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m.
Game 8, baseball – Friday, May 20, 7 p.m.
Game 9, baseball – Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
Game 10, softball – Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m.
Game 11, baseball – Saturday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
Game 12, softball – Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m.
In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.
Professional photos from the Arkansas high school baseball and softball state championship games will be available at myarpbs.org/photos. Updates are available by email at myarpbs.org/signup.