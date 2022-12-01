Arkansas PBS kicks off the broadcast of the 2022 Centennial Bank High School Football Playoffs live from War Memorial Stadium on Thursday, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA).
In addition to the class 2A-7A finals, this will be the first year that the 8-man final will be broadcast live. In the week following each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch.
This week’s games airing live on AR PBS Sports will include:
8-man – Rector vs. Izard County Consolidated, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
2A – Hazen vs. Carlisle, Friday, Dec. 2, at noon.
7A – Bentonville vs. Bryant, Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
5A – Shiloh Christian vs. Little Rock Parkview, Saturday, Dec. 3, at noon.
6A – Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
State championship games will continue Saturday, Dec. 10. In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.
CLICK HERE to see more South Arkansas Sports News.