Magnolia beat De Queen on Friday night to keep the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive.
Magnolia (3-3 Class 5A-South, 6-3 overall) spoiled De Queen’s Homecoming with a 40-0 victory against the winless Leopards.
Magnolia, after stopping De Queen’s opening drive, took possession at the Leopards 48 after a punt. The Panthers needed only two plays to score. Dalen Blanchard pitched to Garrion Curry, who swept around the right side from the Panthers 21. Curry was tripped up at about the 1 but fell into the end zone for the score.
Branden Sanchez’ point-after attempt hit the left upright and was no good.
After another De Queen punt, Magnolia took over at midfield but lost possession on a fumble. De Queen punted and Magnolia took over at its 27.
Magnolia scored on a 54-yard pass from Blanchard to Devonte Dennis. A two-point conversion pass was incomplete as Magnolia led 12-0.
Jace Wilson recovered a De Queen fumble and Magnolia had a first down at the De Queen 19. Curry scored on another right sweep to the front cone. Sanchez kicked the PAT for a 19-0 Magnolia lead.
Magnolia took over on downs at its 39. Once again, Curry swept right with a Blanchard pitch, but cut across the grain and ran 61 yards for his third touchdown. The Sanchez PAT was good for a 26-0 Magnolia advantage. It was the final play of the half.
A penalty against Magnolia nullified a 49-yard Curry TD early in the third period. But it didn’t rattle Magnolia. Curry ran 34 yards to the De Queen 1. Magnolia recovered a loose ball and lost four yards. Da’Kota Dismuke ran around the left side for a 5-yard touchdown. Sanchez kicked the PAT.
Magnolia’s final score came on a Ke’Erian Smith run of 7 yards late in the third quarter. The Sanchez PAT was good. With the 40-0 score, the mercy rule went into effect.